Connecticut Sun Announce Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and CarelonRx as Official Health Insurance Partners for the 2025 Season

March 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut and its pharmacy service, CarelonRx, will serve as the Official Health Insurance Partners through the 2027 season. This partnership reflects the Sun, Anthem and CarelonRx's shared commitment to supporting whole health for the people of Connecticut and making health and wellness accessible to all, with a focus on youth and family engagement, mental health awareness, and overall community well-being.

"Anthem is committed to improving lives within the communities we serve, and we are thrilled to find partners that share our vision," said Lou Gianquinto, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Connecticut. "That's why, in conjunction with our pharmacy service, CarelonRx, we're excited to continue our collaboration with the Connecticut Sun to support the whole health needs of people across the state."

A few key activations for the 2025 season include the introduction of a Fan Relaxation Lounge on the concourse during home games at Mohegan Sun Arena, where fans can unwind and engage with health and wellness resources from Anthem and CarelonRx in a peaceful, interactive space designed to prioritize fan well-being. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Connecticut Sun, Anthem, and CarelonRx will host three community events across Connecticut, offering opportunities for open conversations, resource sharing, and increased awareness about mental health in the community. Additionally, Anthem and CarelonRx will continue their sponsorship of Fan Appreciation Night, a special evening dedicated to thanking fans for their support, featuring exciting activities, exclusive giveaways, and a celebration of the Connecticut Sun community.

"We are incredibly proud to have Anthem and CarelonRx as our Official Health Insurance Partners through the 2027 season," said Jen Rizzotti, Connecticut Sun President. "This partnership allows us to expand our efforts to promote wellness, create meaningful community connections, and raise awareness about the importance of mental health. We are excited to work with Anthem and CarelonRx to make a lasting impact on our fans and the broader Connecticut community."

