Phoenix Mercury Announce Diana Taurasi Mercury Ring of Honor Induction for Summer 2026

March 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced that Diana Taurasi, three-time WNBA Champion and WNBA all-time leading scorer, will be inducted into the Mercury Ring of Honor in the summer of 2026. Taurasi will become the sixth individual to receive the franchise's highest honor, as the Mercury commemorate the legendary 20-year career of one of the most iconic professional athletes in history.

"Diana is the greatest of all time. What she has done over the last 20 years is truly remarkable," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. "From championships to MVPs to gold medals, she is one of the most decorated athletes of all time and we're excited to celebrate all she's done for the sport, the franchise and our city with her induction into our Ring of Honor."

Taurasi (No. 3) will have her uniform number retired, joining Jennifer Gillom, Cheryl Miller, Bridget Pettis, Penny Taylor and Michele Timms in the Mercury's Ring of Honor.

Selected No. 1 overall by Phoenix in the 2004 WNBA Draft, Taurasi played all 20 seasons of her career (2004-14, 2016-24) with the Mercury, averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 565 regular season games. She joins Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki and Udonis Haslem as the only NBA/WNBA players to play 20 or more seasons with the same team, and her 20 seasons played are the most in WNBA history.

Taurasi led the Mercury to three championships (2007, 2009, 2014), was a 14-time All-WNBA selection, 11-time WNBA All-Star, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, 2009 WNBA MVP and in 2021, was voted the WNBA's Greatest Player of All-Time. The six-time Olympic gold medalist, Taurasi retires as the WNBA's all-time leader in points (10,646) made field goals (3,341), three-point field goals (1,447) and free throws (2,517), and ranks fourth in league history in assists (2,394),

In July 2024, the Mercury unveiled its new state-of-the-art practice facility in downtown Phoenix featuring the Diana Taurasi Courts, which celebrate the GOAT and the impact she has had on basketball and in the Valley. Each court is adorned with a one-of-a-kind logo - a silhouette of Taurasi with her arms outstretched - an homage to the moment when she became the first player in WNBA history to eclipse 10,000 career points in 2023.

