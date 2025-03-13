Las Vegas Aces Partner with Scripps Sports to Broadcast Regular Season Games on Vegas 34

March 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS and CINCINNATI - The Las Vegas Aces and Scripps Sports have signed a multiyear agreement to make Vegas 34 the official broadcast home of the 2022-2023 back-to-back WNBA champion Aces.

Under the new agreement, Scripps Sports will televise all non-nationally exclusive Aces games - with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

Scripps Sports will air all locally broadcast Aces games on its local station Vegas 34.

In addition to game broadcasts, the Aces and Vegas 34 are also partnering to produce and air "In the Paint," an award-winning weekly, 30-minute show featuring highlights, interviews and behind-the-scenes access to the 2025 Las Vegas Aces.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Vegas 34," said Nikki Fargas, Las Vegas Aces president. "Looking at the upward trajectory the Aces are on, winning two WNBA championships over the past three years and playing in front of sold-out crowds night after night, this partnership with Vegas 34 will allow even more fans the opportunity to watch this incredible team as we to strive for our third championship."

"The Las Vegas Aces are one of the best teams in the WNBA, and their passionate fan base deserves to be able to see the Aces on the largest available broadcast platform. Scripps Sports couldn't be more thrilled to bring the exciting action of Las Vegas Aces basketball to Vegas 34 as this team pursues its third WNBA championship," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports.

Scripps also owns KTNV-TV Channel 13, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas, which will provide a strong marketing platform for the Aces telecasts.

"Vegas 34 is proud to be the home of champions - as the place to turn in Las Vegas to watch the Vegas Golden Knights and now, the Aces," said John Cook, vice president and general manager of Vegas 34 and KTNV-TV.

The Aces' complete local television schedule on Vegas 34 will be made available once the full WNBA national broadcast schedule is announced. The regular season begins Friday, May 16.

