Phoenix Mercury Rolls out Flipper's as 2025 Jersey Badge Partner

March 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury and Flipper's, an active lifestyle apparel company inspired by the joy of roller skating, today announced Flipper's as the jersey badge partner for the 2025 Mercury season, marking the first apparel brand in the WNBA to have this honor.

Founded by Liberty Ross and in partnership with global superstar USHER, Flipper's is set to launch their apparel line later this year. The venture builds upon the legacy of Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace in Hollywood, founded by Ross' father in 1979. Today, Flipper's is an apparel brand where fashion, music, sport and art collide. Through its upcoming apparel line and immersive roller skating experiences around the world, Flipper's brings people together, builds community and fosters connection with the philosophy of "Less Scroll, More Roll."

"The Mercury and Flipper's share in the belief that sports can bring people together in many ways," said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. "This partnership unites two brands committed to business growth, community impact and delivering world-class entertainment."

"Women in sports has been one of my biggest sources of inspiration for Flipper's - from their undeniable athleticism and talent to their incredible sense of style and individuality. I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride that Flipper's is making history as a jersey badge partner for the 2025 Phoenix Mercury season," said Flipper's founder Liberty Ross.

Throughout the 2025 season, the Flipper's logo will be prominently featured on the left shoulder of the Mercury jerseys and the Flipper's brand will be showcased on arena screens, in-game entertainment with roller skating performances by the Flipper's sQUAD, as well as exclusive social media content. Additionally, the Flipper's ethos will be incorporated into a merchandise collaboration that will be available in the Mercury Team Shop beginning March 17.

Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation and Flipper's will also team up with USHER's New Look, a non-profit organization founded by USHER that transforms the lives of under-resourced youth through comprehensive programming from middle school through college. Together, the organizations will work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley to positively impact youth throughout the greater Phoenix area.

This marks the second year of the Mercury's revolutionary rotating badge partnership that features a different brand on the jersey each season. By leveraging the Mercury platform to help companies build their brands, this partnership underscores the Mercury's leadership in driving business growth while championing community impact.

The Mercury will tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for the home opener are available at phoenixmercury.com/tix.

