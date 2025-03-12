WNBA Draft 2025 Presented by State Farm® to be Held on April 14 at the Shed in New York

March 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm ® will be held on Monday, April 14 at The Shed in New York City. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. The draft, along with the WNBA Countdown Presented by Google (ESPN, 7 p.m. ET) will also be available live on the ESPN App.

Top prospects will take part live as WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm moves to Hudson Yards in Manhattan and The Shed, an iconic, cultural institution that hosts established and emerging artists in fields ranging from hip hop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance in an unprecedented movable structure.

This marks the second consecutive year the draft will be a seated event with fans in attendance. WNBA Experiences presented by DashPass will offer exclusive experiences in tandem with individual tickets on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, March 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET. Ahead of tickets on sale, fans can register their interest in tickets for WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm by visiting wnbaexperiences.com/wnba-draft-2025.

As determined by the WNBA Draft Lottery 2025 presented by State Farm held on Nov. 17, the Dallas Wings own the top pick in the draft. The Seattle Storm has the second pick, and the Washington Mystics own the third and fourth selections. The league's first expansion team in 17 years, the Golden State Valkyries, will select fifth.

"At a time when the passion and excitement surrounding the WNBA has never been higher, we continue to focus on creating elevated events that WNBA fans won't want to miss," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "The tremendous fan engagement we enjoyed at draft last year was a precursor to a season in which we ultimately set records for viewership, attendance, digital consumption and merchandise sales. Now, on the heels of an interesting free agency period and with draft serving as the official start to the upcoming WNBA season, we look forward to welcoming in a new set of WNBA rookies in a memorable way."

The formal tip-off of draft night festivities will take place when the invited draft prospects showcase their personalities and unique fashion styles on the WNBA's iconic "Orange Carpet" as they prepare for this life-altering moment. Earlier that day, draft prospects will visit the iconic Empire State Building for a lighting ceremony to celebrate the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm.

Starting in March, WNBA social and digital platforms will be a hub for all things related to the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm. Comprehensive coverage from pre-draft anticipation to live event updates and analysis as well as recaps will live exclusively on X, IG, FB, Threads, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube channels. WNBA Social will lead original content and storytelling that sparks intrigue about the incoming class of rookies, following their journey from collegiate careers to the upcoming WNBA season.

In addition, the WNBA App will provide exclusive content regarding the draft experience, featuring on-the-ground, behind-the-scenes coverage leading up to and through the draft. Content will include in-depth player-storytelling and analysis, as well as an immersive look at what it's like to be at the draft. In advance of the draft, fans can stay up to date on the prospects, including those who renounce their remaining collegiate eligibility in order to be available for selection in the draft, and engage with in-depth vertical video short-form content titled "Phenom Files."

Later this month, WNBA.com will launch, "Draft Central," the ultimate destination for fans wanting to follow along as players and teams prepare for the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm. "Draft Central" will feature comprehensive coverage of all 13 WNBA teams, including draft profiles, team transactions, projected picks, and the latest news. Fans can also explore a WNBA Draft FAQ and Draft 101 primer, breaking down everything they need to know about the draft process as well as tune-in information.

On draft night, the WNBA social and digital platforms, including the WNBA App, and WNBA.com will collectively provide live, up-to-the-minute updates, an interactive Draft Board and comprehensive coverage of all draft-related events.

For more information on the WNBA and on the WNBA Draft 2025 presented by State Farm, visit WNBA.com and the WNBA App.

The WNBA's 29th regular season will tip off on Friday, May 16.

