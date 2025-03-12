Connecticut Sun Celebrates Women's History Month with Empowering Events for Women and Girls

March 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - In honor of Women's History Month, the Connecticut Sun is proud to announce a series of dynamic and empowering events aimed at inspiring and uplifting women and girls throughout Connecticut. These free events aimed at creating opportunities for personal and professional growth, offer participants the chance to connect with mentors, gain hands-on experience, and explore leadership opportunities.

"Women's History Month is a time to reflect on the progress we've made and the work still ahead of us," said Shamare Holmes, Connecticut Sun Manager of Community Relations. "These events are designed to celebrate the fearless women who have shaped their industries and empower the next generation to continue breaking barriers and defining their own success."

The Connecticut Sun's Women's History Month programming includes the following key events:

Sunny Daze Ahead: Elevating the Game

On March 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST, the Connecticut Sun will be hosting a virtual community conversation where women in sports will reflect on the progress they've made, discuss challenges faced, and openly aspire for the future of the sports industry. This event will explore the "glows, grows, and blows" of the game, featuring fearless women who choose to play by their own rules and win. Interested women can sign up for the event by emailing community@connecticutsun.com.

Labors of Love - Career Expo for High School Girls

On March 21 from 9:00 AM-1:30 PM EST at Beacon Hall at Connecticut State Community College (900 Lafayette Boulevard, Bridgeport, CT 06604), the Sun will be hosting a career expo that will provide high school girls with the opportunity to explore diverse career paths, gain hands-on experience, and connect with inspiring women mentors. The event, funded by the Connecticut Sun Foundation, will feature inspiring speakers, interactive demonstrations, lunch & learn sessions, breakout workshops on building confidence and mental health, and a catered brunch. Attendees will also receive exclusive swag and have the chance to sign up for a mentorship program. Registration is free, but space is limited. Contact: Shamare Holmes at sholmes@connecticutsun.com for more information.

Sunny Daze Ahead: Girls Taking the Shot

On March 25 from 5:45-7:00 PM EST, girls in middle and high school (grades 6-12) are invited to participate Sunny Days Ahead: Girls Taking the Shot, a basketball-for-free shooting clinic and conversation, designed to teach the girls in attendance about the importance of believing in oneself, both on and off the court. The clinic will take place at the Mohegan Tribal Community Government Center (13 Crow Hill Rd, Uncasville, CT 06382). Spots are limited to 65 participants, and interested parties can register here.

Who's Gonna Stop Us: Leadership Summit for Middle School Girls

To close out the Sun's Women's History Month programming, the organization will be hosting a leadership summit for middle and high school girls at Mohegan Sun (1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382) on March 28, 2025, from 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM. This free leadership summit in partnership with My Sister's Keeper is designed to inspire middle school girls to persevere beyond glass ceilings, build confidence, and connect with empowering mentors. The event, funded by the Connecticut Sun Foundation, will include inspiring speakers, hands-on demonstrations, expert-led breakout sessions, and free admission to GAME ON for food, bowling, and arcade fun.

