Atlanta Dream Set to Host 2025 Home Opener against Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Dream will host their season opener on May 22 against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena. The Dream enter the season coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and an offseason that included monumental free agency acquisitions and the hiring of one of the winningest coaches in women's basketball history. The organization aims to build off last year's 20 consecutive home sellouts and record-breaking season-ticket growth, while elevating the profile of women's sports in the Southeast's largest market.

"We have invested significant resources and energy into making Gateway Center Arena the most unique home-court experience in the WNBA," said Atlanta Dream Majority Owner, Larry Gottesdiener. "However, due to a scheduling conflict at Gateway, we saw an opportunity to bring this exciting early-season matchup to State Farm Arena, allowing even more fans to experience it. We appreciate the hospitality."

The game promises to be an unforgettable matchup featuring a star-studded roster of athletes on both teams. This offseason, the Dream added Brittney Griner-a ten-time All-Star, three-time Olympic gold medalist, and 2014 WNBA Champion widely considered one of the league's most dominant players-along with three-time All-Star Brionna Jones and WNBA Champion Shatori Walker Kimbrough. They join a dynamic Atlanta Dream core featuring fellow All-Stars and Olympians Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray, as well as 2x WNBA champion Jordin Canada. The opener will also be the first game on the Dream sidelines for Head Coach Karl Smesko, who joined the Dream after a record-setting collegiate career where he had the third highest winning percentage (.843) among active coaches in NCAA Division I women's basketball history (behind only Geno Auriemma and Kim Mulkey).

The Fever enter the 2025 season with a new leader on the bench, former WNBA Coach of the Year, Stephanie White, and a revamped roster featuring All-Stars Kelsey Mitchell, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard alongside back-to-back winners of the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark.

"The excitement around the Atlanta Dream has never been higher and we can't wait to open this season in front of a packed house at State Farm Arena," said Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. "There's no doubt our home opener on May 22nd will be electric!"

Beyond the on-court excitement, the Dream will recognize clubs and organizations across Atlanta that celebrate and empower women and girls. Fans can expect a vibrant game-day atmosphere, reflecting the team's broader celebration of community and its focus on amplifying the achievements of women both on and off the court.

Fans can sign up for presale access at atlantadream.com to get first and early access to the home opener tickets before the general public. Single game tickets will go on sale for the home opener and all regular season home games on Friday, March 21. For more ticketing options, visit dream.wnba.com/tickets.

