Fever and Dream to Meet at State Farm Arena on May 22
March 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS (March 12, 2025) - The Indiana Fever's first road game of the 2025 season, a May 22 trip to the Atlanta Dream, has been moved to State Farm Arena it was announced today. The game was previously set to be played at The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.
Tip off will remain set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 12, 2025
- WNBA Draft 2025 Presented by State Farm® to be Held on April 14 at the Shed in New York - WNBA
- Fever and Dream to Meet at State Farm Arena on May 22 - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream Set to Host 2025 Home Opener against Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Fever and Dream to Meet at State Farm Arena on May 22
- Indiana Fever Announces Updates to Away Games at Chicago
- Indiana Fever 2025 Road Games at Mystics Moved to Baltimore
- Pacers Sports & Entertainment Inks First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership with Hartbeat
- Kristy Wallace to Forgo the 2025 Season