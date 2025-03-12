Fever and Dream to Meet at State Farm Arena on May 22

March 12, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS (March 12, 2025) - The Indiana Fever's first road game of the 2025 season, a May 22 trip to the Atlanta Dream, has been moved to State Farm Arena it was announced today. The game was previously set to be played at The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park.

Tip off will remain set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

