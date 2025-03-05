Phoenix Mercury Sign Four Players to Training Camp Contracts

March 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signings of guard Lexi Held, guard Anna Makurat, center Murjanatu Musa and forward Kathryn Westbeld to training camp contracts.

Held, a 5-10 guard, is currently averaging 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals through 19 games with the PEAC-Pécs in Hungary. Held played four seasons (2018-2022) at DePaul, where she helped lead the program to three BIG EAST championships (2019, 2020, 2021) and was named to the All-BIG EAST First Team in 2021 and Second Team in 2022.

Makurat, a 6-2 guard out of Poland, plays for Italian club San Giovanii, where she is averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists through 15 games. Makurat spent two seasons at UConn (2019-21), averaging 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 48 games (20 starts) with the Huskies.

Musa, a 6-2 center out of Nigeria, is averaging 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.6 steals through 17 games with Tarbes Gespe Bigorre in France. Musa has competed in two Olympic Games (2020, 2024) with Nigeria, leading the team to a quarterfinal finish last summer at the Paris Olympics.

Westbeld, a 6-4 forward, currently plays for Szekszárd in Hungry and is averaging 18.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals through 20 games. Westbeld played four seasons at Notre Dame (2014-18), where she helped lead the Fighting Irish to a 2018 NCAA Championship and averaged 7.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 141 career games.

The Mercury will tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for the home opener are available at phoenixmercury.com/tix.

