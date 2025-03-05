Seattle Storm Bolsters Coaching Staff with New Hires and Promotions

March 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced the hiring of Mitch Thompson, Elijah Knox and the promotion of Drew Stanich. Thompson joins the Storm as an assistant coach, while Knox becomes the newest player development coach for the franchise. Stanich, former director of basketball operations for the franchise, has been promoted to assistant general manager.

Most recently, Thompson served as an assistant coach for the Stockton Kings, where he led the top offense in the league during the 2023-2024 season. Prior to his role in the NBA G League, Thompson was on the coaching staff for the Mexican Women's National Team, assuming the role as associate head coach in 2022. He was later promoted to head coach, and by the end of his tenure, Thompson helped the team rise 10 spots from No. 51 to No. 41 in the FIBA World Rankings.

Knox joins the Storm as a player development coach following a three-year stint with the Phoenix Mercury. There, he was an assistant coach and head of player development, helping the team improve in field goal, three-point and free-throw percentages. Knox has a long history of working with professional and collegiate athletes, and has helped prepare them for the Olympics, NBA, WNBA and more.

Stanich joined the Storm in 2022 as the director of basketball operations. He spent the last two seasons facilitating the teams' operations, as well as assisting with college scouting. Prior to joining the Storm, Stanich was the director of basketball operations for the Vanderbilt University women's program after serving as the equipment and operations coordinator for the Indiana Fever from 2013-2015.

