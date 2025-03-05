Dallas Wings Announce Albert as Jersey Patch Sponsor

March 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings and financial services company Albert have announced a multi-year agreement to make the all-in-one money app the team's Official Jersey Patch Partner. With the significant financial investment made by Albert, the budgeting and financial planning company will be featured on the upper left-hand shoulder of the Wings' uniforms, along with prominent displays in-arena and across the team's social media channels.

"We are thrilled to welcome Albert to the Dallas Wings family," Dallas Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb stated. "We look forward to creating a mutually beneficial partnership, introducing Wings fans and beyond to the suite of innovative financial products and services Albert provides. We will proudly display the Albert brand on our jersey and our court as we pursue a WNBA Championship."

The patch will be featured on all Wings jerseys, including Explorer, Heroine and Rebel editions, along with the team's practice jerseys. In addition to the jersey patch, the Albert logo will be highlighted throughout College Park Center, the Wings' home venue, most notably painted on the court above each free-throw line. Additionally, media backdrops and in-arena signage will feature Albert, along with Dallas Wings social media channels.

"We're proud to partner with the Dallas Wings as they mark their 10th season, an anniversary that mirrors Albert's own journey in our 10th year," said Yinon Ravid, Albert CEO. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, winning, and helping the community-values closely aligned with Albert's mission. Just as the Wings inspire their fans and athletes, Albert is dedicated to making financial wellness accessible to all. Together, we look forward to helping WNBA fans build a stronger financial future.

The Dallas Wings-Albert partnership also has a focus on positively impacting the community. Albert will join the Wings in hosting financial literacy classes, aimed at educating the community, including local area college students, on how to achieve financial wellness.

The Wings partnered with Excel Sports Management's Properties division to facilitate the jersey patch opportunity.

The jersey patch partnership marks the second landmark agreement the Dallas Wings have announced within the past month. The Wings unveiled a local television broadcast rights agreement with TEGNA's KFAA in Dallas on Feb. 13. Per that partnership, all Wings games not designated for national television will be available for free over-the-air in the local Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA (Ch. 29), with the possibility of select games airing on WFAA (Ch. 8).

The Dallas Wings will celebrate their 10th season in North Texas in 2025, and will tip off the regular-season slate on May 16 at home against the Minnesota Lynx. Since the end of the 2024 campaign the Wings have revamped their Front Office, which included the hiring of Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Curt Miller and Head Coach Chris Koclanes. Additionally, the Wings won the Draft Lottery in November and will have the No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft.

