Sky Overseas + Offseason Updates: Rundown No. 7

CHICAGO - Ten Chicago Sky players are currently participating in domestic or overseas play this offseason. Below are the listed players, their respective teams, league and country.

Ariel Atkins- Rose Basketball Club (Unrivaled, United States)

Angel Reese - Rose Basketball Club (Unrivaled, United States)

Courtney Vandersloot - Mist Basketball Club (Unrivaled, United States)

Kia Nurse - Athletes Unlimited (Nashville, United States)

Elizabeth Williams- Athletes Unlimited (Nashville, United States)

Morgan Bertsch- Hozono Global Jairis Murcia (Spain, LF Endesa)

Kamilla Cardoso - Shanghai Baoshan Dahua Swordfish (WCBA, China)

Arella Guirantes- Shanghai Baoshan Dahua Swordfish (WCBA, China)

Michaela Onyenwere - Jiangsu Yonglian Nanjing (WCBA, China)

Alex Wilson - Perth Lynx (WNBL, Australia)

Angel Reese became the first player in Unrivaled history to record a 20-point, 20-rebound double-double on Feb. 21 in a win over the previously undefeated Lunar Owls BC. She helped Rose BC win five straight games through February and averaged 18.3 points and 15.5 rebounds from Feb. 7-24, recording double-doubles in all four games.

Reese helped Rose BC to a 61-55 victory over Vinyl BC on Feb. 18 with a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double. She also recorded her season high of 23 points on Feb. 24 against Phantom BC to go along with 14 rebounds. On March 3, Reese recorded a 16-point, 17-rebound double-double in a win over Laces BC.

Ariel Atkins joined Reese's Rose BC on Feb. 21. She's played in three games, totaling 20 minutes of play so far.

Rose is now 7-5 and ranks second in the league standings. The team is 1.0 games ahead of Laces BC for third in the league. The Lunar Owls, who Rose BC defeated, sits atop the standings at 10-1. With Rose BC's win over the Laces on March 3, Reese, Atkins and the rest of the team clinched a playoff spot in the inaugural Unrivaled playoffs beginning March 16.

Courtney Vandersloot and Mist BC have won three straight games and five of their past seven. In those three straight wins, Vandersloot is averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists. She also scored a team and season-high 21 points on 64.3% (9 of 14) shooting.

With their recent win streak, Mist BC now has the second-best point differential in the league at +11. They're currently in position to make the playoffs at 5-7, but they're tied with Vinyl and Laces.

Kia Nurse and Elizabeth Williams wrapped up their season with Athletes Unlimited in Nashville, Tennessee. In Nurse's final game of the season, playing for Team Sims, she knocked down the game winner over Team Siegrist to complete a 16-point performance. In 11 games this season, she averaged 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 36.4% from three. She also finished the year ranked third in the league in three-pointers made with 25.

Nurse scored her season high of 35 points on Feb. 14 to go along with nine rebounds. She also connected on six three-pointers in a game twice this season: in that game and on Feb. 5 when she scored 23 points.

Williams earned a spot on the 2025 Athletes Unlimited Basketball All-Defensive Team for her play this season. She finished sixth in the league standings after averaging 9.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on the season. She scored a season-high 14 points on Feb. 14 and notched a season-high 12 rebounds on March 1. She also recorded multiple blocks in six games this year.

In the final regular season game of the WCBA season, Kamilla Cardoso recorded a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double against Beijing. After clinching a spot in the postseason, Cardoso and Shanghai won their first-round playoff series against Fujian.

In the first playoff game, a 96-70 win on Feb. 28, Cardoso scored 17 points along with season highs of 20 rebounds and nine assists. On March 3, Shanghai clinched an appearance in the quarterfinals of the playoffs, with Cardoso recording 18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Arella Guirantes is also suiting up with Cardoso on Shanghai. In 16 games with the team, she's averaging 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 44.3% from the field. In the team's first playoff game against Fujian, Guirantes led Shanghai in scoring with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. In Shanghai's 88-60 series-clinching win over Fujian, Guirantes notched 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Michaela Onyenwere and Jiangsu also clinched a postseason appearance after winning the final three games of the regular season. In the first-round playoff series, Jiangsu defeated Beijing in two games, with the team extending its win streak to five games including the regular season.

In the first matchup between the two playoff teams, Onyenwere scored a team-leading 26 points and led all players in rebounds with 10 in a 12-point victory. In the second game that secured Jiangsu's advancement, Onyenwere recorded 10 points and six rebounds. During Jiangsu's current five-game win streak, she's averaging 22.8 points and 8.6 rebounds.

The second round of the WCBA playoffs is not yet set, but both Shanghai and Jiangsu will advance to the next round.

Morgan Bertsch is playing for Jairis in Spain this season, appearing in 31 total games between the regular season and Eurocup. She's averaging 13.7 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4% from the field and 44.6% from three on a total of 65 attempts across both levels of competition.

Bertsch has scored in double figures in all but four games this season and hasn't done so since Dec. 1. She scored a season-high 22 points in the Eurocup playoffs against Sassari. Bertsch notched a season-high 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the overseas season on Jan. 26, when she also scored 16 points. Bertsch has led her team in scoring 13 times this season.

Jairis is 14-9 in the regular season and ranks fifth in the league. Jairis also went a perfect 6-0 in Eurocup play this season but lost its first-round playoff series. Bertsch and Jairis next play on March 5 against Celta Zorka.

Alex Wilson suited up for the Perth Lynx in the WNBL this season. In 23 games, Wilson averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 44.1% from the field.

Wilson scored a season-high 32 points on Feb. 22 in the playoffs against Townsville. In her last eight games of the season including the playoffs, she averaged 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Perth advanced to the semi-finals of the WNBL playoffs but lost to Townsville. The Lynx finished the season at 16-5 in the regular season.

