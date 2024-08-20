PWHL Ottawa Signs Draft Pick Danielle Serdachny to Three-Year Contract

August 20, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

OTTAWA, Ontario - PWHL Ottawa has announced the signing of forward Danielle Serdachny, selected in the first round, second overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft, to a three-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. 

"We are thrilled to add Danielle as a core piece of our organization for the next 3 years," said General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "We love her complete 200-foot hockey game and the skill and goal-scoring she will bring to our lineup. We believe she has the opportunity to develop into one of the best players in the PWHL and are excited to watch her game grow to new heights in Ottawa."

A native of Edmonton, AB, Serdachny had the most memorable moment of her young career on April 14, when she scored the golden goal that enabled the Canadian national team to defeat their American rivals in the final game of the IIHF Women's World Championship. It was her second appearance in the tournament-- she won a silver medal in Brampton, Ontario, in 2023.

In 2024, Serdachny completed her college career at Colgate University with an impressive 61 points (22 goals and 39 assists) in 40 games, also serving as team captain. In total, she collected 238 points in 180 NCAA games.

"I am extremely excited and honoured to officially be a member of the PWHL Ottawa organization," said Serdachny. "I am looking forward to beginning this next chapter in my career and am beyond excited to join the players, staff, management, and fans in Ottawa."

Serdachny joins a roster with fellow 2024 PWHL Draft picks Anna Meixner and Gwyneth Philips, free agents Rebecca Leslie, Logan Angers and Alexa Vasko, and 14 returning players including forwards Emily Clark, Shiann Darkangelo, Brianne Jenner, Gabbie Hughes, KaterÃÅina Mrázová, Hayley Scamurra, Natalie Snodgrass and Tereza Vanišová, defenders Ashton Bell, Zoe Boyd, Savannah Harmon, Jincy Roese and Aneta Tejralová as well as goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

