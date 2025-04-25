Charge Sign Sam Isbell to 10-Day Contract

April 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON -  The Ottawa Charge announced today the signing of defender Sam Isbell to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Isbell, who began the season on the Charge's Reserve Player List, is being activated for the second time in 2025, after signing a 10-day contract back on Jan. 6. The 27-year-old from Thunder Bay, ON, appeared in three games during that stretch, recording a personal-high of 14:03 minutes of ice-time in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston on Jan. 11. The Mercyhurst University grad recorded two shots on goal and one hit in that game.

Isbell will be in uniform for Saturday's game against the Montréal Victoire at TD Place, filling in on the Charge blue line in place of Zoe Boyd who will be serving a one-game suspension.

