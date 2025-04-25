Sirens Sign Kayla Vespa to 10-Day Contract

April 25, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the signing of forward Kayla Vespa to a 10-day Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement.

"To us, Kayla has always been a full-time member of the family, and she embodies exactly who we are and who we strive to be," said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust.

Vespa, who began the year on the team's Reserve Player list, has been activated for two previous terms this season where she has suited up in eight games for the Sirens. The 28-year-old from Hamilton, ON, and graduate of St. Lawrence University in Potsdam, NY, also played 23 games for New York during the inaugural season, scoring two goals and one assist.

Vespa's presence up front will help the Sirens manage any day-to-day injuries for the remaining three games of the 2024-25 PWHL regular season. New York returns to action on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET when they visit the Minnesota Frost.

