New York Sirens Announce Date Change for Upcoming Game

New York - The New York Sirens today announced the home game originally scheduled for May 2 has been moved to May 3. The change was made due to the New Jersey Devils hosting Game 6 (if necessary) of their first-round playoff series at Prudential Center on May 2.

The Saturday, May 3 matchup between the Montréal Victoire and New York Sirens at Prudential Center will take place at 2 p.m. ET. The game will be made available on MSGSN, and, in Canada, on CBC, and Radio-Canada.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets through Ticketmaster will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster with further information. Those who purchased through the New York Sirens will be contacted directly by the team.

