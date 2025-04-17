Minnesota Frost Announce Date Change for Upcoming Game

April 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Minnesota Frost News Release







Saint Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost today announced the home game originally scheduled for April 26 has been moved to April 27. The change was made due to the Minnesota Wild hosting Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 26 at Xcel Energy Center.

The April 27 matchup between Minnesota and New York at Xcel Energy Center will take place at 1:00PM CT. The game will be made available on FanDuel Sports Network in Minnesota, on M MSGSN2 in New York, and on TSN+ in Canada.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets through Ticketmaster will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster with further information. Those who purchased through the Minnesota Frost will be contacted directly by the team.

