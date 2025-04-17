Professional Women's Hockey League Announces Date Changes for Two 2024-25 Regular-Season Games

TORONTO AND NEW YORK - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the following date changes to two upcoming regular-season games:

New York Sirens at Minnesota Frost, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 26 has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 27 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT. The change was made due to the Minnesota Wild hosting Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 26 at Xcel Energy Center.

Montréal Victoire at New York Sirens, originally scheduled for Friday, May 2 has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 3 at 2 p.m. ET. The change was made due to the New Jersey Devils hosting Game 6 (if necessary) of their first-round playoff series at Prudential Center on May 2.

Fans who purchased single-game tickets through Ticketmaster will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster with further information. Those who purchased through the Minnesota Frost or New York Sirens will be contacted directly by the teams.

In recent weeks, the PWHL has also shared updates to game times previously listed as TBD.

