Ottawa Charge Announce Confirmed Start Times for Upcoming Games

April 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - - The Ottawa Charge today announced the confirmed start times for home games on April 26 and April 30, 2025, which were previously listed as TBA.

The April 26 matchup between the Ottawa Charge and the Montréal Victoire at TD Place will take place at 12 p.m. ET. The game will air on TSN and RDS in Canada.

The April 30 matchup between the Ottawa Charge and the Minnesota Frost at TD Place will take place at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on TSN in Canada and FanDuel Sports Network North in the Minneapolis/St. Paul region.

All PWHL games are streamed on the league's YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com, and are available to watch worldwide outside of Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia where games are available via Nova Sport.

