Darkangelo Hat Trick, Philips Shutout Powers Ottawa Past Boston 4-0

April 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

LOWELL, MA - Shiann Darkangelo scored her first hat trick and Gwyneth Philips recorded her second shutout in a 4-0 victory for the Ottawa Charge over the Boston Fleet on Wednesday night at the Tsongas Center. The win was Ottawa's second in five days over Boston and boosts the Charge into fourth place in the PWHL standings, one point behind the Fleet and one ahead of Minnesota, heading into the international break. Boston dropped a third straight decision and suffered their first loss at the Tsongas Center since the team's home opener, ending a streak of seven straight wins at their primary venue. Darkangelo's first of the night came on the power play just 45 seconds into the game. The former Fleet forward doubled her team's lead at 7:42 of the second period, followed by a Jincy Roese tally at 15:29 to increase the lead to 3-0 after two periods. Darkangelo scored her third of the night 6:29 into the third period. Philips, making her fifth straight start in place of the injured Emerance Maschmeyer, turned aside all 17 shots and leads all rookie goaltenders with six wins and two shutouts this season. Aerin Frankel stopped 13 of 16 shots faced in two periods of action in her sixth start against the Charge this season. Emma Söderberg played the third period in goal for the Fleet and stopped seven of eight shots. All six PWHL teams will play their three remaining regular season games when the schedule resumes on Apr. 26, following the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship in Czechia.

QUOTES

Ottawa forward Shiann Darkangelo on her first hat trick in the PWHL against her former team: "It's kind of exciting to happen when I've been traded from here and to do it in the same building I used to play in, but it was a great three points and a great team win. It's huge going into the international break. It's exactly what we needed."

Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips on shutting out the Fleet for the first time this season: "There were some ebbs and flows for sure tonight, but I think that Aneta Tejralová had three blocked shots in the slot, so the team did a lot to make my life as easy as possible. And then, Shiann got a hat trick, so that made my life a lot easier too!"

Boston Head Coach Courtney Kessel : "We have three games left, we have to be better. Took our foot off the pedal here thinking we're in playoffs and we're not. Now it's a race. La st year was a dark hole that we climbed out of. It's different, you know, we are still sitting in third place. Have we performed the last three games? No, we're not where we want to be, but sometimes when you lose before you head into playoffs, it can be a good thing, but we still need to get there."

Fleet forward Jamie Lee Rattray on the mindset going into the international break: "Everyone's different, right? Everyone has a different focus, some girls are going away, some are staying. I think we just need to take it one day at a time and go to work every single day like we always do. Obviously, we'll have a little bit of a smaller group here, but we're still going to get a lot of good work done and do what we can to be ready when the girls get back."

NOTABLES

Shiann Darkangelo recorded her first career hat trick to bring her to eight goals on the season, the first counting as her first career power play goal. Four of her eight goals this season have come in two games at the Tsongas Center, and the Charge forward has six points (3G, 3A) in her last five games overall. Her hat trick is the fifth in the PWHL this season and third by a member of the Charge, with two by Tereza Vanišová.

Darkangelo 's first goal just 45 seconds into the game was the quickest in team history and just the third scored inside the game's first minute across the PWHL this season following Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle (0:21, Dec. 1) and Montréal's Kati Tabin (0:36, Mar. 1).

Gwyneth Philips becomes the first rookie netminder in PWHL history to record multiple shutouts in a season. Her first was also recorded on the road on Jan. 21 with 22 saves in a 1-0 win against Minnesota. The Northeastern graduate is now fourth in the PWHL with a .915 save percentage and one of three goaltenders with multiple shutouts along with Minnesota's Maddie Rooney (3) and New York's Corinne Schroeder (2).

Jincy Roese scored her third goal of the season and has four points in her last four games to move into a tie for fourth among league defenders with 14 points in 24 games.

Aneta Tejralová recorded two assists in her second multi-point game of the season to bring her scoring total to 10 points (1G, 9A) in 27 games, surpassing her eight points (2G, 6A) in 23 games during the inaugural season.

Tejralová recorded a game-high plus-minus rating of plus-3. The Czech defender is one of only two players in the PWHL this season to record a plus-4 rating in a game (Feb. 13) along with Montréal's Anna Wilgren (Feb. 15).

Anna Meixner and Taylor House both recorded their first assists and second points of the season.

Ronja Savolainen tallied her ninth assist of the season and sits second among Charge defenders in scoring with 11 points through 25 games.

Danielle Serdachny tallied her sixth assist of the season and is tied for fourth among rookies in the category.

Aerin Frankel was pulled from a game for just the second time in 39 career starts and first time since last season on Mar. 6, 2024, after playing two periods in a 3-1 loss to Toronto. This ends her streak of 15 straight starts with 20 or more saves.

Defender Daniela Pejšová was listed at forward in the Fleet lineup for the first time this season, playing on the top line at left wing alongside Susanna Tapani and Hilary Knight.

Jill Saulnier was scratched from the Fleet lineup for the first time since being acquired in a trade from New York on Jan. 21. She is listed day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Boston was shutout for the first time this season. Entering tonight they were the only team in the PWHL without a shutout loss.

The Fleet tied a season-low for shots on goal with 17 (Feb. 14 at Toronto and Mar. 1 at Montréal).

The Charge power play has converted four times in the last six games and now ranks tied for fourth in the PWHL at 16.2%.

Boston wins the season series 10-8 in points over Ottawa. They also won the inaugural season series 9-6 in points.

Tonight's game featured the Fleet logo at center ice at the Tsongas Center - the first game any PWHL team logo has appeared at center ice this season.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Ottawa 1 2 1 - 4

Boston 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Ottawa, Darkangelo 6 (Meixner, Tejralová), 0:45 (PP). Penalties-Bard Bos (interference), 0:31.

2nd Period-2, Ottawa, Darkangelo 7 (Savolainen), 7:42. 3, Ottawa, Roese 3 (House), 15:29. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-4, Ottawa, Darkangelo 8 (Tejralová, Serdachny), 6:29. Penalties-Müller Bos (boarding), 5:48; Meixner Ott (tripping), 6:11; Boyd Ott (major - check to the head, game misconduct), 8:55; Müller Bos (roughing), 8:55; Savolainen Ott (holding), 18:37.

Shots on Goal-Ottawa 8-8-8-24. Boston 8-7-2-17.

Power Play Opportunities-Ottawa 1 / 2; Boston 0 / 3.

Goalies-Ottawa, Philips 6-4-1-0 (17 shots-17 saves). Boston, Frankel 12-7-3-0 (16 shots-13 saves); Söderberg 1-2-1-0 (8 shots-7 saves).

A-3,807

THREE STARS

1. Shiann Darkangelo (OTT) 3G

2. Gwyneth Philips (OTT) 17/17 SV

3. Aneta Tejralová (OTT) 2A

STANDINGS

Boston (8-6-4-9) - 40 PTS - 3rd Place

Ottawa (11-1-4-11) - 39 PTS - 4th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Ottawa: Saturday, April 26 vs. Montréal at 12 p.m. ET

Boston: Saturday, April 26 vs. Toronto at 2 p.m. ET

