Montréal Victoire Announce Confirmed Start Time for April 28 Game

April 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire today announced the confirmed start time for its home game on Monday, April 28, 2025, which as previously listed as TBA.

The matchup between the Montréal Victoire and Boston Fleet at Place Bell on Monday, April 28 will take place at 7:00 PM ET. The game will be made available on TSN & RDS in Canada and on NESN in the Boston region.

All PWHL games are streamed on the league's YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com, and are available to watch worldwide outside of Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia where games are available via Nova Sport.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can visit the Montréal Victoire ticketing page here. The game will be made available on TSN & RDS.

Please note that the Montréal Victoire game on April 26 in Ottawa is now scheduled to start at 12:00 PM ET.

