Boston Fleet Announce Confirmed Start Times for Upcoming Games
April 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston Fleet News Release
BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet today announced the confirmed start times for home games on Apr. 26, 2025, and May 3, 2025, which were previously listed as TBA.
The Apr. 26 matchup between the Fleet and Toronto Sceptres at The Tsongas Center will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be available locally on NESN and on CBC in Canada.
The May 3 matchup between the Fleet and Minnesota Frost at The Tsongas Center will take place at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be available locally on NESN and on FanDuel Sports Network North in the Minneapolis/St. Paul region.
All PWHL games are streamed on the league's YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com, and are available to watch worldwide outside of Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia where games are available via Nova Sport.
