Toronto Sceptres Announce Confirmed Start Time for May 3 Game
April 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Toronto Sceptres News Release
TORONTO, ON - The Toronto Sceptres today announced the confirmed start time for their home game on May 3, 2025, which was previously listed as TBA.
The May 3 matchup between the Sceptres and Ottawa Charge at Coca-Cola Coliseum will take place at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will be available on TSN in Canada.
All PWHL games are streamed on the league's YouTube channel and at thepwhl.com, and are available to watch worldwide outside of Canada, and in Czechia and Slovakia where games are available via Nova Sport.
