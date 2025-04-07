Sceptres Place Kirk on LTIR, Sign Sauvé

April 7, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres announced today that rookie goaltender Raygan Kirk has been placed on long-term injury reserve retroactive to Mar. 30 when she sustained a lower-body injury during the third period against the Minnesota Frost. The team has signed goaltender Kassidy Sauvé to a PWHL Standard Player Agreement.

Kirk will be out of the Sceptres lineup indefinitely. The 24-year-old from Ste. Anne, MB, has appeared in 10 games since being selected by Toronto in the seventh round of the 2024 PWHL Draft, including eight starts. She has five wins (four in regulation, one in overtime) with a .917 save percentage.

Sauvé spent the 2024-25 season with SDE in the SDHL where she appeared in 18 regular season games with nine regulation wins, one shootout win, eight losses, and a save percentage of .940 that was fourth best in the league. Professionally, Sauvé has also played with the PWHPA, HPK (Naisten Liiga), Buffalo Beauts (PHF), and was invited to PWHL New York's inaugural season training camp. The 28-year-old from Whitby, ON spent four years at Ohio State University and her final year of NCAA eligibility at Clarkson University.

Per the league's CBA, teams are permitted to fill the position of goaltender following the roster freeze date.

