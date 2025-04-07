Darkangelo, Philips, Schroeder Named PWHL 3 Stars of the Week Presented by Shark Beauty Canada

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - Ottawa Charge forward Shiann Darkangelo, Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips and New York Sirens goaltender Corinne Schroeder have been named the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 3 Stars of the Week presented by Shark Beauty Canada following games from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6.

FIRST STAR - SHIANN DARKANGELO, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Darkangelo scored in each period of Ottawa's 4-0 victory over the Fleet at Boston's Tsongas Center Apr. 2, collecting her first career hat trick and helping lift the Charge to its third victory in four games. Darkangelo needed just four shots to score the three goals, and she notched a few "firsts" in the process. She scored on her first shot of the game, just 45 seconds into the contest - the quickest goal in team history. The tally also was Darkangelo's first career power-play goal. She added scores at 7:42 of the second period and 6:29 of the third to complete her second three-point performance of the season -- she had three assists in an 8-3 victory over Minnesota Feb. 13 - and the third hat trick by an Ottawa player this season. Tereza Vanišová has the other two. The performance lifted Darkangelo's season stats to 8-6- 14, tied with Jincy Roese (3-11- 14) for fourth on the Charge behind Gabbie Hughes (5-10- 15), Emily Clark (9-8- 17) and Vanišová (15-5- 20).

SECOND STAR - GWYNETH PHILIPS, G, OTTAWA CHARGE

Philips made 17 saves in the 4-0 triumph at Boston, becoming the first rookie PWHL netminder to record multiple shutouts with her second of the campaign. Boosted by the offensive support supplied by Darkangelo's hat trick and a goal by Roese, Philips backstopped the victory that lifted Ottawa into a playoff spot - one point behind the third-place Fleet and one ahead of Minnesota entering the international break. The 24-year-old Philips recorded her other shutout with a 1-0 verdict at Minnesota Jan. 21; she made 22 stops and protected the lead Brianne Jenner provided with a goal just 3:19 into the contest. The two shutouts make Philips one of three PWHL goalkeepers with multiple shutouts this season: Minnesota's Maddie Rooney leads with three and Schroeder has two. Philips' 2.25 goals-against average stands fifth in the PWHL, and her .915 save percentage ranks third behind Boston's Aerin Frankel (.924) and Montréal's Ann-Renée Desbiens (.932).

THIRD STAR - CORINNE SCHROEDER, G, NEW YORK SIRENS

Schroeder sent New York into the international break with 16 saves in a 1-0 triumph over the Victoire at Place Bell. A goal by Jade Downie-Landry, scored with 12 seconds left in the first period, was the difference maker, and Schroeder made the lead stand up with her third shutout of the season - taking the league lead in that department and tying the single-season record set by Toronto's Kristen Campbell in the PWHL's inaugural campaign. The contest marked Schroeder's second 1-0 triumph of the season; the 25-year-old from Elm Creek, Manitoba noched a similar result against Toronto Jan. 12, keeping the Sceptres off the scoreboard until Jessie Eldridge tallied at 3:37 of overtime. That victor marked Schroeder's second consecutive shutout; she made 26 stops in a 5-0 triumph at Minnesota Jan 4. Schroeder has faced 544 shots in 19 appearances for the Sirens this season, second only to the 632 Frankel has faced in 22 games with the Fleet.

The '3 Stars of the Week' are announced each Monday throughout the regular season and playoffs, encompassing games from the previous Monday through Sunday. Points will be awarded to each selection and will help determine rankings at the end of the year.

First Star = 30 Points

Second Star = 20 Points

Third Star = 10 Points

PWHL '3 Stars of the Week' Standings

Marie-Philip Poulin (MTL) = 90 Points

Laura Stacey (MTL) = 80 Points

Hilary Knight (BOS) = 70 Points

Abby Boreen (MTL) = 50 Points

Gabbie Hughes (OTT) = 50 Points

Hannah Miller (TOR) = 50 Points

Tereza Vanišová (OTT) = 50 Points

Kristen Campbell (TOR) = 40 Points

Alex Carpenter (NY) = 40 Points

Corinne Schroeder (NY) = 40 Points

Susanna Tapani (BOS) = 40 Points

Erin Ambrose (MTL) = 30 Points

Emily Clark (OTT) = 30 Points

Shiann Darkangelo (OTT) = 30 Points

Sarah Fillier (NY) = 30 Points

Emerance Maschmeyer (OTT) = 30 Points

Alina Müller (BOS) = 30 Points

Claire Thompson (MIN) = 30 Points

Michela Cava (MIN) = 20 Points

Kendall Coyne Schofield (MIN) = 20 Points

Renata Fast (TOR) = 20 Points

Megan Keller (BOS) = 20 Points

Kateřina Mrázová (OTT) = 20 Points

Gwyneth Philips (OTT) = 20 Points

Abby Roque = 20 Points

Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) = 10 Points

Taylor Heise (MIN) = 10 Points

Sophie Jaques (MIN) = 10 Points

Sidney Morin (BOS) = 10 Points

Maddie Rooney (MIN) = 10 Points

Kati Tabin (MTL) = 10 Points

Daryl Watts (TOR) = 10 Points

