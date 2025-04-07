Montréal's Kati Tabin suspended two games, Ottawa's Zoe Boyd suspended one game

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after two separate reviews by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Montréal Victoire defender Kati Tabin has been suspended for two games, and Ottawa Charge defender Zoe Boyd has been suspended for one game, each following incidents in games played Apr. 1-2.

Tabin was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct at 14:45 of the first period in last Tuesday's game against New York for an illegal check to the head on opponent Jessie Eldridge. The Player Safety Committee determined that Tabin extended her right elbow outward when delivering a high and forceful check, and that the head was the main point of contact on the play where such contact was avoidable. This is the first suspension of Tabin's PWHL career.

Boyd was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct at 8:55 of the third period in last Wednesday's game against Boston for an illegal check to the head on opponent Alina Müller. The Player Safety Committee determined that Boyd extended her stick to deliver a forceful cross check to the head while her opponent was in a vulnerable position. This is the first suspension of Boyd's PWHL career.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

