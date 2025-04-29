Jackson Backstops Sceptres to 2-1 Shootout Win over Sirens in PWHL Debut

April 29, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO, ON - Carly 'CJ' Jackson made it a night to remember for the sold-out crowd of 8,532 at Coca-Cola Coliseum, backstopping the Toronto Sceptres to a 2-1 shootout victory over the New York Sirens in the team's Pride Unity Game on Tuesday night. The fan favorite turned aside 25 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime, then denied all four shootout attempts to earn the win in their first career start. The goaltending was equally impressive at the other end of the ice as Sirens rookie Kayle Osborne matched her career-high with a 34-save performance in the defeat. In the shootout, Natalie Spooner capitalized on both of her attempts to secure the win for the Sceptres. The only two goals in regulation were scored in the first period, with Daryl Watts putting Toronto on the board at 6:07, and Ella Shelton responding late in the frame at 18:08. With the victory, Toronto extended their home point streak to eight games and snapped a two-game losing streak. The Sceptres also kept first-place within reach and trail Montréal by three points heading into the regular-season finale. To finish first, Toronto will need a regulation win against Ottawa on Saturday and a New York win over Montréal in regulation when the teams meet in the league's final game that afternoon. Despite the loss, the Sirens have collected a season-high 10 points of a possible 12 in their last four games.

QUOTES

Sceptres goaltender Carly 'CJ' Jackson: "I had so much fun! I know I'm going to sleep really good tonight, but everything I felt tonight was contagious. To be honest, it wasn't different from a normal day with how my teammates showed up for me, and respected me, and found a way to win. I feel really excited and proud that I got to physically contribute tonight. I had a lot of fun."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan: "I think the win is huge. Our game before the international break in Minnesota was not great. I thought our game in Boston was not great, so you've got to find some positives heading into playoffs. Your mind can easily go from regular season to playoffs and you can get ahead of yourself a little bit, so there's got to be some excitement in the room heading into playoffs, and I think that's what today's game probably did."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo: "I think regardless of what we've gone through this year, this team's always responded well. I would say the group feels like there is still something to prove and there's something to play for, whether that's just the pride and finishing of the season the right way, or to try to climb into fifth place. I think this group wanted to prove that we don't feel like a six-place team all along and they're going to see that through the end."

Sirens defender Ella Shelton: "We're obviously not happy being where we are and not being in playoffs again this year, but, like Greg said, I think we still have something to play for. I think we can spoil some people's potential spots and where they end up. I think that's kind of been our focus - the season's not over till it's over and we don't always get an opportunity to play in these games, so we make the most of it."

NOTABLES

Carly 'CJ' Jackson became the first goaltender in PWHL history to earn a shootout victory in their first career start. They are also the first goaltender in Toronto team history to win in their PWHL debut, and just the second goaltender this season to win their first start following Boston's Klára Peslarová.

Natalie Spooner scored two shootout goals for the second time in her career, with the previous occurrence on Feb. 23, 2024, in a 2-1 victory over New York in the inaugural season. It marks just the second time this season a player has scored twice in a single shootout, following New York's Jessie Eldridge on Jan. 15 in a 3-2 shootout win over Minnesota.

Toronto improved their shootout record to 1-2 this season, while New York, at 1-4, is tied with Montréal for most shootout games this season with five.

The Sceptres win the season series against the Sirens, 11-7 in points. Toronto also won the inaugural season series against New York, 11-4 in points. This was the first game of the season series to be decided beyond regulation.

Daryl Watts scored her twelfth goal of the season - six of which have come in the past six games - including two the last time the Sirens were in town on Mar. 19. The Sceptres forward extended her home point streak to four games (3G, 3A) and is now tied for second in league scoring with 27 points in 29 games.

Ella Shelton scored her league-leading eighth goal among defenders and moves into fourth among rearguards with 15 points in 23 games.

Both teams scored their sixteenth first period goals of the season, tied for fewest in the league.

Savannah Harmon collected her sixth assist of the season and first since completing a three-game assist streak on Feb. 25.

Jesse Compher recorded her ninth helper and eighteenth point of the season and ranks fourth on the team in both categories.

Allyson Simpson tallied her fourth assist of the season and ended a season-long 14-game pointless drought since scoring her first career goal on Feb. 2.

Paetyn Levis picked up her fourth assist and has points in consecutive games for the second time this season.

Kayle Osborne has suffered three shootout losses in her first 10 career appearances.

Levis and Spooner led their teams in shots, recording five each.

Eldridge led the game with a season-high five hits.

At 4:14 of the third period, a penalty assessed to Renata Fast was reviewed by the on-ice officials in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room for a potential major penalty for cross-checking. Upon review, it was deemed that Fast's glove made contact with the head of her opponent and the penalty was downgraded to a minor for roughing.

Toronto improves their record to 8-1-2-1 (.778) when scoring the game's first goal, which ranks second in the PWHL.

Including tonight, the Sceptres have recorded at least 28 shots on goal in all 11 games against the Sirens all-time, the longest such streak by a team against an opponent in the PWHL.

New York finishes their road schedule playing to a 6-1-3-5 record. Their 23 points as the visiting team currently ranks first in the PWHL, ahead of Montréal and Ottawa, both with 22 points and one road game remaining each.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 1 0 0 0 - 1

Toronto 1 0 0 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Toronto, Watts 12 (Harmon, Compher), 6:07. 2, New York, Shelton 8 (Simpson, Levis), 18:08. Penalties-Miller Tor (tripping), 13:51.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Levis Ny (cross checking), 17:07.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Fast Tor (roughing), 4:14; Hobson Ny (interference), 10:20; Levis Ny (slashing), 15:30; Zandee-Hart Ny (cross checking), 18:51.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - New York 0 (Eldridge NG, Carpenter NG, Fillier NG, Carpenter NG), Toronto 2 (Spooner G, Watts NG, Gosling NG, Spooner G).

Shots on Goal-New York 13-7-4-2-0-26. Toronto 11-7-12-5-1-36.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 0 / 2; Toronto 0 / 4.

Goalies-New York, Osborne 2-4-0-3 (35 shots-34 saves). Toronto, Jackson 1-0-0-0 (26 shots-25 saves).

A-8,532 (sell-out)

THREE STARS

1. Carly Jackson (TOR) 25/26 SV

2. Natalie Spooner (TOR) SOGW

3. Ella Shelton (NY) 1G

STANDINGS

Toronto (12-3-5-9) - 47 PTS - 2nd Place

New York (8-4-5-12) - 37 PTS - 6th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Toronto: Saturday, May 3 vs. Ottawa at 12 p.m. ET

New York: Saturday, May 3 vs. Montréal at 2 p.m. ET

