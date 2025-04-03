Campbell and Fast Announced as PWHL March Suprastars of the Month

April 3, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO -The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the March SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA® (albuterol/budesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. The award recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender at the conclusion of each month, determined as the players who most excelled on ice throughout the PWHL. Forwards are selected regardless of position.

The SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA, for the month of March have been recognized as: Hilary Knight (F - Boston Fleet), Laura Stacey (F - Montreal Victoire), Tereza Vanišová (F - Ottawa Charge), Renata Fast (D - Toronto Sceptres), Sophie Jaques (D - Minnesota Frost) and Kristen Campbell (G - Toronto Sceptres).

HILARY KNIGHT, F, BOSTON FLEET

Boston's captain had seven goals, four assists and 29 shots in the Fleet's seven March contests, finishing the month leading all PWHL scorers with 15-13-28. One highlight came with her first PWHL hat trick as part of a single-game record four-point showing in a 5-2 victory over New York on Mar. 5. She went on to add three consecutive multi-point performances: 1-2-3 in a 5-2 victory at Ottawa Mar. 15, 1-1-2 in a 3-2 shootout victory over Montréal three days later and two goals (plus seven shots on goal, tying the personal season high she established at Minnesota Jan. 26) in a 4-2 loss to Toronto Mar. 26. The productive month gave Knight seven multi-point games this season, tied with three others for second-best in the league to the eight such games by Toronto's Daryl Watts, and her goal total is second only to the 17 by Marie-Philip Poulin of Montréal.

LAURA STACEY, F, MONTRÉAL VICTOIRE

Montréal collected four victories in March, and Stacey had at least one point in each of them - with multi-point showings in three. Stacey opened by collecting an assist, then scoring the game-winner with just 17 seconds remaining in overtime as the Victoire recorded a 3-2 triumph over Boston at the Bell Centre Mar. 1. She followed three days later by scoring in the Victoire's 2-1 shootout victory over Minnesota at Place Bell. Stacey contributed two assists to a 3-2 overtime victory over Boston at Agganis Arena Mar. 8 to complete a six-game point streak and wrapped up the month with two goals and two assists on Mar. 26 as the Victoire clinched a playoff spot with their 4-1 triumph over the Minnesota Frost at Xcel Energy Center. That showing made Stacey only the fifth player in PWHL history, and the fourth this season, to record four points in a contest. The two assists gave her 10 for the season - all of which have been recorded at even strength. Stacey leads the PWHL with 101 shots on goal and had at least five shots in six of the Victoire's March games, with three six-shot performances and a seven-shot game in a 4-1 loss at Toronto Mar. 6.

TEREZA VANIŠOVÁ, F, OTTAWA CHARGE

Vanišová closed out a six-goal month by making history. At Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, before a Takeover Tour crowd of 8,578 that represented the largest crowd ever for a women's pro game in the state, the 29-year-old from Strakonice, Czechia, scored twice in 32 seconds - the fastest two PWHL goals ever by the same player - and lifted the Charge to a 2-1 victory over Boston. Vanišová scored at 16:26 and 16:58 of the third period; the Fleet's Susanna Tapani had established the previous record by scoring twice in 49 seconds on Jan. 2. The goals were Vanišová's seventh and eighth tallies in the closing period of regulation this season; no player in the league has more. Only Poulin, with nine second-period scores, has more goals in a particular period. The two-goal burst in St. Louis marked the third multi-goal game of the season and second of the month for Vanišová, who notched her record second hat trick of the season - and nine shots on net - in Ottawa's 5-2 victory at New York Mar. 22. She completed March with a career-high four-game point streak (6-1-7).

RENATA FAST, D, TORONTO SCEPTRES

After receiving SupraStars recognition for her contributions to the Sceptres' success in February, Fast followed up with two goals, two assists and 12 shots to help her team win four of its six March games, raise its number of regulation victories to 12 - tops in the PWHL - and complete the month second in the PWHL standings. Fast opened the month with two power-play assists in a 4-1 victory over Montréal at Coca-Cola Coliseum Mar. 6, continuing the Sceptres' dominant showing with skater advantages this season. Toronto completed March with a league-leading 24 power-play goals on 84 advantages (28.6% success rate) for the season, and with 2-11-13, Fast has points on more than half of the goals. With 6-15-21 overall, she leads all PWHL defenders in scoring. Fast also has more than half of the 11 total goals provided by the Toronto defense and nearly half of the total points (11-33-44) by the Sceptres' defenders. With 655:28 in ice time this season - including a season-high 29:10 in a 2-1 overtime loss to Minnesota Mar. 9 - Fast leads the PWHL in that department. She had the only Toronto goal in that contest and also scored her third game-winner in a 4-2 victory at Boston Mar. 26.

SOPHIE JAQUES, D, MINNESOTA FROST

Jaques, a SupraStars honoree in February, returned to the SupraStars lineup with five points (2-3-5) and 24 shots in March. On Mar. 7, she had a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 5-0 Takeover Tourtriumph over Ottawa at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. After adding an assist against the Charge at TD Place Mar. 11, the 24-year-old set up Minnesota's only goal in another Takeover Tour contest - a 4-1 loss to New York before a U.S. record crowd of 14,288 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Jaques finished the month Mar. 30 with the winning goal in the Frost's 5-2 victory over Toronto at Xcel Energy Center. She concluded March with 5-14-19 for the campaign - second only to Fast's 6-15-21 among defenders. All but one of Jaques' assists have come at even strength; she leads the PWHL in that category. She also is third on the Frost in scoring, behind only Taylor Heise (8-13-21) and captain Kendall Coyne Schofield (10-12-22).

KRISTEN CAMPBELL, G, TORONTO SCEPTRES

Campbell was the goaltender of record in all four of Toronto's March victories, and she limited the opposition to one goal in three of those triumphs. She made 25 saves in a 4-1 victory over Montréal at Coca-Cola Coliseum Mar. 6, added 27 stops in a 2-1 triumph over New York Mar. 19 and made a season-high 32 saves on Mar. 23 in notching a 2-1 win over the Victoire at Place Bell. In all, Campbell has limited the opposition to one goal eight times this season, the league-leading total in that category. She also collected a 4-2 triumph at Boston Mar. 26 for her ninth victory of the season; through the end of the month, only Aerin Frankel of the Fleet (12) and Ann-Renée Desbiens of Montréal (13) had more. That victory also lengthened to nine Campbell's streak of games in which she permitted two goals or fewer. For the season, among goaltenders with at least 1,000 minutes played, her 2.23 goals-against average ranks fourth -- as does her .913 save percentage.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.