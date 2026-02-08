Toronto Sceptres at the Olympic Winter Games Update

Published on February 7, 2026

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - Competition for the Women's Hockey Tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is underway with most teams having completed two games in the preliminary round. The Toronto Sceptres are pleased to share the following updates on the contributions and game results of the nine players participating at Milano Cortina 2026.

Canada

Canada's tournament began with the postponement of their opening game against Finland. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 12 at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Natalie Spooner got the ball rolling for Canada in the game against Switzerland after a scoreless first frame - it was the eventual game-winner. In the third period, Daryl Watts and Renata Fast assisted on Sarah Fillier's 2-0 goal, marking Watts' first point at her debut Olympic Winter Games. She would follow that up with a goal of her own (the only one scored at equal strength) to cap off a 4-0 victory. Spooner tied for the game lead in shots with six.

Feb. 7 vs. Switzerland, 4-0 win

NEXT GAME: Feb. 9 vs. Czechia, 3:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 10 vs. United States, 2:10 p.m. ET

Feb. 12 vs. Finland, 8:10 a.m. ET

Sceptres players: Renata Fast (alternate captain, third Olympics), Emma Maltais (second Olympics), Ella Shelton (second Olympics), Natalie Spooner (fourth Olympics), Blayre Turnbull (alternate captain, third Olympics), Daryl Watts (first Olympics)

Sceptres staff: Gina Kingsbury (General Manager), Troy Ryan (Head Coach), Brad Kirkwood (Goaltending Coach), Stef Thomson (Assistant Coach, Video), Alana Goulden (Equipment Manager), Daniel Tkaczuk (Performance Coach Consultant)

Sweden

Sweden opened the Women's Ice Hockey Tournament against Germany with a 4-2 win. Sceptres defender Anna Kjellbin, Sweden's captain, was on the ice for two of her team's goals. Forward Sara Hjalmarsson contributed four shots on net.

In their second game of the tournament, Sweden pulled away from Italy and Sceptres teammate Kristin Della Rovere, winning their second match of the tournament 6-1. Kjellbin recorded her first ever point at the Olympic Winter Games, an assist on the team's game-winning second goal from Sofie Lundin. Hjalmarsson contributed an assist on Tre Kronor's opening goal by Jessica Adolfsson, and scored the team's third goal of the game. She tied for the team lead with five shots on net.

Feb. 5 vs. Germany, 4-2 win

Feb. 7 vs. Italy, 6-1 win

NEXT GAME: Feb. 8 vs. France, 10:40 a.m. ET

Feb. 10 vs. Japan, 6:10 a.m. ET

Sceptres players: Sara Hjalmarsson (third Olympics), Anna Kjellbin (captain, second Olympics)

Italy

Sceptres forward Kristin Della Rovere kicked off her debut at the Olympic Winter Games recording two points in Italy's first-ever win on the world's biggest stage. Della Rovere had the primary assist on the game-winning goal scored by Rebecca Roccella, and followed that with netting the 4-1 goal just shy of five minutes into the third period. It was the final goal of the game. Della Rovere led all players in the game with 12 shots on net.

Italy's second game saw Della Rovere face off against Sceptres teammates Sara Hjalmarsson and Anna Kjellbin. Italy played a good first period, but Sweden pulled away handing Italy their first loss of the tournament. Della Rovere contributed a shot on net to the team's total of 19.

Feb. 5 vs. France, 4-1 win

Feb. 7 vs. Sweden, 6-1 loss

NEXT GAME: Feb. 9 vs. Japan, 6:10 a.m. ET

Feb. 10 vs. Germany, 10:40 a.m. ET

Sceptres player: Kristin Della Rovere (first Olympics)

Please check your local listings for how you can watch these games. The Sceptres will provide updates on how the nine players are faring - next at the conclusion of the preliminary round on Feb. 10. Additional updates will be provided throughout the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Medal Games.







