Valkyries Add Seasoned Pro to Roster

August 20, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries today announce that Shannon Scully has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Scully was a member of the Grand Rapids Rise last year where she appeared in 71 sets throughout the regular season. With the Rise, she accumulated 62 points on 55 kills, five aces, and two blocks, and racked up 101 digs. Prior to the PVF, Scully made her professional debut in France with Terville-Florange OC and was named the Best Receiver at the 2022-23 French Cup. Before reaching the professional level, she had an accolade-filled collegiate career, capping it off with a Pac-12 beach volleyball championship and a NCAA Beach Volleyball national title with the University of Southern California.

"I couldn't be more excited to be a Valkyrie and to be playing in Orlando!" said Scully. "It's an honor to represent this city and its incredible fans. I am so grateful to be reunited with Coach Amy and am looking forward to pursuing a championship!"

"Shannon's superpower is that she is a 'do-it-all' player," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "Whether it's stepping up as an outside hitter, or filling the need at DS/L, she can step in and execute. I'm happy about the depth that she'll provide to our roster."

