Ignite Bringing the Firestorm to Indiana High School Volleyball Matches

August 20, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







Indy Ignite is bringing the excitement of Women's Pro Volleyball to some of the biggest high school matches across Indiana this school year.

As Indy Ignite Pro Volleyball prepares to launch its inaugural season, the team is also kicking off its support for high school volleyball programs with its Indy Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab program. Across eight weeks, Ignite will attend matches throughout Central Indiana, illustrating support for Indiana high school programs.

Each week at the match, Ignite will choose a Player of the Match, who will be featured on Ignite's social media channels. The player will also receive Ignite gear and a pair of tickets to an Ignite home match.

There will be giveaway items and a lucky fan will win a pair of seats to one of our matches. (Details about how to enter will be available at the matches.) And there will be a mobile box office and pro shop so fans can conveniently buy Ignite tickets and merchandise. Ignite pro volleyball players and Coach George Padjen will make appearances at some of the matches.

"As part of bringing women's professional volleyball at the highest level to Indiana in 2025, Indy Ignite is also going to make a difference in the lives and games of young volleyball players across the state," said Randi Raff, Director of Community Engagement for Indy Ignite. "The Indy Ignite High School Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab is just one of the many ways we are working to connect with the volleyball community and demonstrate Indiana is a volleyball state."

The schedule for Indy Ignite Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab schedule is listed below.

WEEK 1: Aug. 22, Pendleton Heights High School at Westfield High School

WEEK 2: Aug. 29, Hamilton Southeastern at Brownsburg High School

WEEK 3: Sept. 3, Roncalli High School at Cathedral High School

WEEK 4: Sept. 11, Carmel High School at Zionsville High School

WEEK 4: Sept. 12, Hamilton Southeastern High School at Fishers High School

WEEK 5: Sept. 17, Brownsburg High School at Center Grove High School

WEEK 6: Sept. 25, Noblesville High School at Carmel High School

WEEK 7: Oct. 2, Westfield High School at Avon High School

WEEK 8: Week of Oct. 7 is a Wildcard Week, when Ignite will choose three possibilities for the Indy Ignite Match of the Week Presented by Team Rehab and ask our social media audience to vote online to pick the match we'll attend.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from August 20, 2024

Ignite Bringing the Firestorm to Indiana High School Volleyball Matches - Indy Ignite

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.