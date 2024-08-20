Rise to Attend 'Rally on Reeds' Outdoor Volleyball Match Wednesday

August 20, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







The Grand Rapids Rise will be present at the Rally on Reeds high school volleyball match between East Grand Rapids and Hopkins. Rise head coach and VP of volleyball operations Cathy George, along with players MacKenzi Vazquez and Ali Bastianelli, will be on hand to sign autographs and engage with spectators. The match will take place outdoors, under the lights at Memorial Field.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 21. Gates open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Match starts at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Memorial Field in East Grand Rapids (2211 Lake Dr. SE)

COST: $5 general admission

