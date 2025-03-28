Rise Add Former Mojo First-Round Pick Devyn Robinson

Opposite hitter Devyn Robinson with the University of Wisconsin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise have acquired rookie opposite hitter Devyn Robinson, claiming her off waivers from the San Diego Mojo on Thursday. Robinson, a native of Ankeny, Iowa, was selected by the Mojo in the first round (5th overall) of the 2024 PVF Draft and joins the Rise after beginning her professional career with San Diego earlier this year.

A five-year standout at the University of Wisconsin (2020-24), Robinson was a three-time AVCA All-American. Over the course of her collegiate career, she appeared in 147 matches, totaling 1,214 kills, 507 blocks, and 173 digs. She earned multiple All-Big Ten honors, including first-team selections in 2020 and 2022, as well as second-team accolades in 2021 and 2023.

Robinson's accomplishments extend beyond her college career. She won a gold medal with USA Volleyball as part of the 2020 U.S. Collegiate National Team. Additionally, she was a member of the USA Volleyball Girls Youth National Team in both 2018 and 2019, helping secure gold medals at the 2018 NORCECA Championship in Honduras and the 2019 World Under-18 Championships in Egypt.

Standing 6-foot-2, Robinson spent the early part of the 2025 season on injured reserve but made her pro debut for the Mojo on Feb. 2 against the Vegas Thrill. In her rookie season, she has played in three sets and recorded one dig.

Robinson has been assigned to the Rise practice squad.

The Rise wrap up a four-match homestand on Friday against the Columbus Fury at 7 p.m. before heading to Omaha to face the Supernovas on Sunday at 4 p.m.

