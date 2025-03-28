Vibe Breaks Season Attendance Record

March 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (13-8) won against the San Diego Mojo (6-13) Friday evening at GSU Convocation Center, marking the team's seventh win in a row. The match was played in front of a season-high crowd of 5,293 fans, the largest turnout for Atlanta Vibe this season.

Outside hitter Leah Edmond led Atlanta's offense with 20 kills on 42 attempts, hitting .381. Outside hitter Pia Timmer contributed 11 kills in the four-set match, while setter Marlie Monserez added five kills with a .231 hitting percentage. As a team, the Vibe finished with a .241 hitting percentage.

Defensively, libero Morgan Hentz led the team with 20 digs and recorded a 74% positive passing rate in serve receive.

Opposite hitter Aiko Jones had a big impact as she had a hitting efficiency of .222, while leading the team in blocks and aces, collecting four and three respectively.

The Vibe will be back home for their next match on Sunday, March 30th, taking on Columbus Fury in the heart of downtown Atlanta at the GSU Convocation Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Notes

The night marked Atlanta Vibe's highest attendance record of the season, with 5,293 fans in attendance. Atlanta Vibe extends their win streak to seven, now having a record of 13-8 Opposite hitter Aiko Jones led the team in both serving aces and blocks, totaling three and four respectively.

