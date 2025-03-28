Supernovas Dominate Vegas in Bounce-Back Sweep

March 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first pro volleyball champions, shock off its first loss in weeks with a resounding 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 rout of the Vegas Thrill (8-10) Friday night on Kiewit Court in front of 10,017 at the CHI Health Center.

The win marked Omaha's league-leading eighth sweep of the season and kept the Supernovas (13-5) firmly atop the PVF standings.

The Supernovas rode performances from their pin hitters as superstar attacker Brooke Nuneviller powered Omaha with a match-high 15 kills on a season-best .438 hitting percentage while adding nine digs, two assists and one block for 16 points. Kelsie Payne put in the best outing of her Supernovas career with nine kills and a match-high four blocks with one ace for 14 points. Reagan Cooper notched a double-double with 12 kills on a .435 clip and 10 digs.

Kayla Caffey was the primary attacker out of the middle for Omaha posting six kills on 15 swings for a .400 clip. She also tallied one block and four digs. Kaitlyn Hord added three kills, but lit up the service line for three aces, which ties the season high for most aces by a Supernova this season. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson dished out 39 assists with six digs and a pair of kills. Libero Camila Gómez was stout defensively with a match-high 15 digs and two assists.

Omaha hit .352 for the match which marks a season high. The Supernovas also recorded six blocks and four aces.

The Vegas offense was led by outside hitter Hannah Maddux with 15 kills while lefty opposite Willow Johnson put down nine kills on a .500 hitting percentage off the bench. The Thrill were held to a .215 team hitting percentage with one block and one ace.

The Supernovas round out their weekend home doubleheader on Sunday, March 30, against the Grand Rapids Rise in a rematch of the 2024 PVF Championship. First serve is set for 3 p.m. CDT on Kiewit Court at the CHI Health Center. The match can be seen statewide on Nebraska Public Media and can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network.

Key Notes

Friday's crowd marked the sixth turnout of over 10,000 fans in just eight home matches for the Supernovas this season. Overall, it was the 13th crowd of 10,000-plus in 22 all-time home matches. Omaha is averaging 11,396 fans per match so far in 2025.

Omaha's .352 hitting percentage is a season best and the highest clip in franchise history.

Nuneviller broke the 600-point mark in her Supernovas career. She now has 606 career points in an Omaha uniform. Her .438 hitting percentage is also a career high with the franchise.

Kayla Caffey hit over .400 for the fifth-straight match. She's hit .422 with 31 kills, 12 blocks and four aces during that span.

Reagan Cooper posted her first double-double since the second match of the season on January 12 in Grand Rapids. Her .435 hitting percentage is also the second time this year she's had a clip above .400.

Set 1: Hord got the home crowd going with an ace to start the match for Omaha. Then, Camryn Hannah and Nuneviller traded kills before Maddux scored, and a service error gave Vegas an early 3-2 lead. Nuneviller and Payne added kills to put Omaha back in front. The Thrill responded with a three-point run thanks to kills from Maddux and Charitie Luper, plus a net violation on the Supernovas. A service error helped Omaha sideout, but Vegas added two points on misfires and another Hannah kill. Payne and Caffey defended the tape by recording a block apiece. Caffey followed with her first kill to force a Vegas timeout at 11-9. Out of the break, Hord landed back-to-back aces to complete a 6-0 run for the Supernovas. Hannah and Maddux each added a kill for Vegas to end the run of momentum. Caffey responded with a thundering kill for Omaha. Maddux and Nuneviller traded points before setter Valentín-Anderson and Nuneviller scored to make it 17-15. Johnson answered for Vegas with a kill, but Payne followed with her own. Luper scored and two Omaha blunders put the Thrill up 19-18. Payne and Johnson exchanged kills before Omaha pulled ahead on kills from Caffey and Payne. A Vegas error gave the Supernovas a two-point edge at 23-21, forcing a Vegas timeout. Maddux scored out of the break, but Payne answered to make it a set point at 24-22. Maddux scored again, but Payne finished the set with a final kill to give Omaha a 25-23 win.

The Supernovas offense hit on a .286 clip with Payne (.444) and Nuneviller (.417) leading the attack with five kills each. Hord recorded all three of Omaha's aces and Cooper finished with a set-high five digs. Vegas hit a .314 with Maddux leading the Thrill with seven kills on a .308 clip. Johnson and Hannan added three kills apiece.

Set 2: Cooper started the set with a kill for the Supernovas, but then Maddux responded for Vegas. Caffey added one for Omaha, followed by another point for Maddux. Nuneviller and Cooper each scored before Luper added a kill for the Thrill. Trailing 5-4, Omaha took control with a six-point run featuring two kills each from Nuneviller and Hord, plus a block from Payne to double up Vegas at 10-5. Former Supernovas outside hitter Allison Mayfield stopped the run with a kill, but Payne answered with a block. Vegas got a point from Morgan Stout, but Cooper and Nuneviller found the floor for kills. Payne followed with her first ace of the match, but a net violation allowed the Thrill to sideout. Nuneviller and Payne helped right the mistake with two kills. A Vegas error extended Omaha's lead to 19-9 and forced a timeout. Out of the break, Maddux landed an ace. Omaha rookie middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye followed with her first point off a middle attack, and another Thrill error made it 22-11. Another Thrill error put Omaha at set point, but Johnson extended Vegas's comeback attempt with one more kill. Payne shut the door with a final kill to give the Supernovas a dominant 25-14 win.

Omaha hit .333 with four kills each from Cooper (.500) and Nuneviller (.375). Payne added an ace and led at the net with two blocks, while Nuneviller added one of her own. Vegas was held to a .000 hitting percentage, recording just seven kills. Stout and Maddux led the way with two kills. Maddux also had the team's only ace.

Set 3: Maddux opened the third set with a kill for Vegas. Omaha quickly answered with a 4-0 run off two kills from Nuneviller, one from Cooper and a Vegas error, forcing an early timeout for the Thrill. Maddux scored again out of the break, but Nuneviller answered with another kill. The two teams traded points with Maddux, Caffey, and Valentín-Anderson all finding the floor. Johnson added one for Vegas, but a Nuneviller kill and Payne block kept Omaha in front 9-6. Luper scored for the Thrill, but couldn't keep the momentum as a service error gave Omaha a sideout. Vegas responded with kills from Luper and Oblad before Payne added another for the Supernovas. Vegas gained some energy with a kill from Maddux, one from Johnson, and an Omaha attacking error to surge ahead 13-11. A successful challenge from Omaha reversed a Nuneviller hitting error into a kill, feeding the momentum back to the Supernovas. Cooper took advantage with back-to-back kills to put Omaha back in front at 14-13. Mayfield scored for Vegas, but Cooper tailed two more kills for the Supernovas. Johnson kept Vegas close with another point, but Hord answered and a Vegas error brought Omaha's lead to 19-16, forcing another timeout. Johnson scored a kill out of the huddle, but Nuneviller responded with one of her own. Maddux pounded another kill to cut the Thrill deficit to two at 20-18. The Supernovas closed down Vegas with a 5-1 run as Cooper tallied three of the final five points - including the final two kills to secure a 25-19 set win and Omaha's eighth sweep of the season.

Cooper (.636) led the Supernovas with eight kills, followed by Nuneviller (.500) with six, as the team posted an efficient .425 hitting percentage. Valentín-Anderson and Nuneviller each tallied four digs, and Payne added one block. Vegas ended with a .279 hitting percentage with Maddux leading the Thrill with six kills and Johnson adding five. Oblad recorded the team's only block of the set.

