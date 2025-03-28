Fury Fall to Rise in Five on the Road

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Columbus Fury (5-14) lost a tight five set battle against the Grand Rapids Rise (8-11) (25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 13-15) in Michigan on Friday night. The Fury were superior in most statistical categories, tallying more blocks (15-9), kills (63-62), digs (91-86), assists (62-60) and even hitting for a higher percentage (.232 to .173). However, behind Carli Snyders serve, the Rise totaled nine aces to the Fury's three. Snyder totaled six aces on her own. The Fury's offense was well spread, but Izabella Rapacz had another standout performance with 23 kills (.271 efficiency), 12 digs and five blocks on the night.

SET ONE Raina Terry got the first kill out of the back row to win the first point of the set. In her second match in a Fury uniform, Nootsara Tomkom found ways to get all the hitters involved in the offense early. The score was back and forth early. Terry tallied her third kill to tie the score again 9-9. Grand Rapids began to separate 15-11 with hitting errors made by the Fury. Grand Rapids kept a four-point lead till they got to 20. The Fury fought back to shrink their deficit and took a 22-21 lead. The Fury won the set 25-22. The Fury had 16 kills and hit .400.

SET TWO Terry started the second set with a solo block to score the first point for the Fury. With a kill from Kaley Rammelsberg, the Fury were up 3-0. Grand Rapids called their first timeout down 0-5. Grand Rapids found some momentum and shrunk the Fury lead 8-6. Rammelsberg had her second slide kill of the match to bring the score to 13-10. Snyder came alive for Grand Rapids both offensively and defensively to help the Rise take the lead 14-13. A Snyder ace and Grand Rapids was up 17-14. The Fury continued to trail, but a block from Abby Walker and another from Morgan Lewis tied it up 21-21. The Rise took the second set 25-23.

SET THREE Grand Rapids got out to a 4-1 lead to start the set. Grand Rapids was defensively sound, forcing Columbus into errors. The Rise were the first to 10 while the Fury trailed behind with 6. A kill from Rapacz got the Fury to double digits, but they still trailed by four. Megan Lush with a kill out of the back row followed by an ace brought the Fury within range, down 14-15. The Fury got their first lead at 20-19 with the triple block set up against the Rise's back row attack. Grand Rapids caught momentum again and won the third set 25-22.

SET FOUR Grand Rapids got off to lead early at 5-1. Trading service errors, Grand Rapids kept their lead 8-4. Grand Rapids stacked a few hitting errors while the Fury offense came alive, tying the set 14-14. Switching into the 6-2, Lewis block took Columbus to 18-18. It was point for point late in the set, tied again at 21-21. A Walker kill brought the Fury to set point and a Rapacz kill sealed the fourth set 25-22.

SET FIVE The Rise rose to a 3-0 lead at the start of the set. Jill Gillen, who subbed in at the end of the third set, came up with a block at 3-2. Alison Bastianelli tallied her fourth block of the match for the Rise to further their lead 6-3. A Lewis kill tied it at 7-7. With a couple more kills from Lewis, the Fury trailed 10-11. A Rapacz block tied it at 11-11. A kill from Snyder took the Rise to match point, but a Rammelsberg kill fended them off down 12-14. A Rapacz block brought the Fury within range 13-14. The Rise won the match 15-13 with a kill by Paige Briggs.

UP NEXT The Columbus Fury head to the GSU Convocation Center to take on the Atlanta Vibe (13-8) on Sunday, March 30 at 3 p.m. ET.

