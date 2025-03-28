Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Atlanta Vibe: March 28, 2025

March 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego will look to snap a two-match losing streak in the first contest of a two-match road trip.

Game 19: San Diego Mojo (6-12) at Atlanta Vibe (12-8)

San Diego returns to Atlanta for the second time in three matches looking to snap a two match-game losing streak that began when the Vibe topped the Mojo in five sets on a reverse sweep on March 15. First serve on Friday, March 28 is set for 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from inside the Georgia State University Convocation Center in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta has won all six meetings in series history, including a 3-0 mark at home. The Vibe swept all for games during the 2024 season.

Tune-In

The game is the Volleyball World's Match of the week and will stream nationally on VBTV.

Andy Demetra (play-by-play) and Kele Eveland (analyst) will be on the call.

Watch Party

Fans are invited to join Mojo Nation at Novo Brazil Mission Valley. The Mojo Fan Watch Party will begin at 4 p.m. and all fans in attendance will receive a player-signed 2025 schedule poster.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The Mojo enter play on Friday riding a two-match losing streak, falling last time out to the Orlando Valkyries at Viejas Arena on March 19. Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron had another stellar outing for the Mojo tallying a co-match-high 19 points, collecting 15 kills and four blocks while recording 13 digs four her second-straight double-double performance and fourth of the year.

Middle blocker Ronika Stone extended her string of double-digit point performances to four-straight games with a 14-point outing, courtesy of 11 kills and three blocks while hitting .450 on the night. Setter DaYeong Lee posted her team-leading 11th double-double of the season with 41 assists and 11 digs while also collecting two blocks and libero Shara Venegas had a match-high 22 digs.

Dahlke has been one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top 10 in kills (228/5th), kills per set (3.45/9th), points (247/6th), points per set (3.74/7th), digs (201/9th), and digs per set (3.05/6th).

Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking fifth in the league in total blocks (41) and blocks per set (0.59), while ranking ninth in kill percentage (40.6%).

Middle blocker Regan Pittman has also been among the best middles in the league, totaling 29 blocks, while averaging 0.83 blocks per set, the third-best average in the league. She has also collected six aces on the year and is averaging 0.17 aces per set, tied for the ninth-best mark in the league.

Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.95 digs per set with 257 total digs, the second-best marks in the PVF in both categories.

San Diego is one of the best blocking teams in the league this season and currently ranks third in the PVF averaging 2.32 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in seven of the last eight games, including 14 last time out against Orlando.

Atlanta Vibe Outlook

Atlanta welcomes San Diego as winners of six-straight matches, including four at home. Last time out, the Vibe captured a road sweep at the Columbus Fury, highlighted by middle blocker Khori Louis, who had 12 kills with a .611 hitting percentage.

Louis leads the league with a .375 hitting percentage and ranks second in kill percentage at 47.7%, while also ranking eighth with 36 blocks. Outside hitter Leah Edmond leads the league in scoring with 364 total points and is second in scoring average at 4.49 points per set. Her 36 service aces are the second-most in the league, as are her 291 kills, while her 226 total digs are fourth and 37 blocks rank seventh.

Libero Morgan Hentz tops the PVF in digs (361) and digs per set (4.46) and setter Marlie Monserez is third in assists per set (10.31) and fifth in total assists (639).

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.