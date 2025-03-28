Records Broken as Rise Outlast Fury in Five-Set Thriller

March 28, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins on game night

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Rise) Grand Rapids Griffins on game night(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Rise)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - After the first three matches this season between the Grand Rapids Rise and Columbus Fury all went five sets, it was only fitting that their last regular-season meeting would follow suit. In front of a supportive home crowd inside Van Andel Arena, the Rise prevailed Friday night by scores of 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.

Not only did Grand Rapids snap a three-match losing streak, but it also set multiple records during the marathon match, which lasted 2 hours and 54 minutes - the longest in franchise history.

Rookie setter Camryn Turner made her first professional start, recording a team-record 55 assists while also adding 20 digs. Fellow rookie Elena Oglivie contributed 28 digs, breaking the previous team record by two, which had been held by August Raskie and former Rise libero Sarah Sponcil. As a team, the Rise finished with 86 digs, tying the franchise's all-time high.

Outside hitter Carli Snyder topped her own team record, registering six aces in the win. She also surpassed teammate Marin Grote for most career aces in a Rise uniform, with a total of 25. The team finished with nine aces in total, another franchise record. Grand Rapids had at least one ace in every set.

Despite the record-breaking night, the Fury rallied to claim the opening set, 25-22. The Rise had built a five-point lead at 17-12, thanks to a dump kill from Turner and an ace from middle blocker Raven Colvin. However, Columbus responded with a 7-2 run to take the lead at 22-21. Two kills from Izabella Rapacz and one from Courtney Lush helped the Fury hit .400 and close out the first set. Rapacz led all attackers with seven kills on a .583 hitting percentage in the opening frame.

Momentum on their side, the Fury scored the first six points of the second set. But, in a reversal of the first set, the Rise stormed back and even the score at 13-13 following a block by Snyder and a Fury attack error. The Grand Rapids lead grew to as many as five points at 21-16 before Columbus scored five straight to deadlock the set again at 21-21.

In crunch time, Snyder knocked down two more kills to score the final Rise points to take the second stanza by the minimum, 25-23, and even the match at one set apiece. Snyder finished with a season-high 25 points on 18 kills (.175), six aces, and one block. She also had 15 digs for her sixth double-double of the season.

Grand Rapids took an 8-5 lead into the first media timeout of the third set, thanks to a diving one-handed dig from Oglivie that kept a rally alive, eventually setting up a kill from Snyder. Ali Bastianelli's fifth kill of the match on her seventh attack attempt gave the Rise a 16-14 lead at the second media timeout. Fellow middle blocker Alyssa Jensen then took over, contributing a block and two kills to help close out the set, 25-22.

Back-to-back aces from Snyder early in the fourth set helped her break her own team ace record. Jensen then added the eighth team ace, setting a new franchise record and giving the Rise a 7-3 lead. Despite the strong start, Columbus fought back, with Rapacz delivering her 22nd kill of the match on set point to force a fifth frame, 25-22. Rapacz finished with a team-high 28 points with 23 kills, hitting .276.

Snyder scored the first three points of the fifth set for the Rise, with her sixth ace sandwiched between two kills. However, Columbus refused to back down, and after a key block from Rapacz, the Fury tied the score at 11-11, setting up a thrilling finish.

The Rise scored the next three points via clutch kills from Kaleigh Nelson and Snyder, plus a Fury attack error. Columbus fended off two match points before Paige Briggs-Romine notched the match-winning kill. She finished with 17 kills (.143), 11 digs, and a block.

Notes

*Both teams had five players record double figures in digs. The Rise were led by Oglivie with a team-record 28 digs, followed by Turner (20), Snyder (15), Briggs-Romine (11), and Nelson (10). Columbus finished with 91 digs. *Grand Rapids finished the regular season 2-2 against Columbus and now holds a 5-3 all-time advantage, including a 3-1 record at home. *Although Raskie did not start for the first time this season, she was used in the fifth set as a serving and defensive specialist, which created a unique dynamic with two setters on the floor at the same time. *Opposite hitter Devyn Robinson, who was claimed off waivers from the San Diego Mojo on Thursday, was in attendance but did not play, as she was added to the team's practice squad.

Highlights

Post-Match Interviews

Photo Gallery

Box Score

GR 22 25 25 22 15 - 3

CLB 25 23 22 25 13 - 2

Team Leaders

GR: Kills - Carli Snyder 18, Paige Briggs-Romine 17, Kaleigh Nelson 8; Assists - Camryn Turner 55, Elena Oglivie 3, Briggs-Romine 2; Aces - Snyder 6, Nelson 1, Colvin 1, Alyssa Jensen 1; Blocks - Ali Bastianelli 4, Jensen 2; Digs - Oglivie 28, Turner 20, Snyder 15, Briggs-Romine 11, Nelson 10.

CLB: Kills - Izabella Rapacz 23, Kaley Rammelsberg 9, Raina Terry 8; Assists - Nootsara Tomkom 44, Wilma Rivera 8, Paula Cerame 8; Aces - Megan Lush 2, Tomkom 1; Blocks - Rapacz 5, Terry 3, Morgan Lewis 3; Digs - Cerame 21, Tomkom 14, Lush 13, Kaylee Cox 11, Rapacz 11.

A - 3,336

Record / Next Match

Grand Rapids: 8-11 / Sun., March 30 at Omaha Supernovas, 4 p.m. EDT

Columbus: 5-14 / Sun., March 30 at Atlanta Vibe, 3 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.