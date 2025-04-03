Rise Return Home Saturday to Close out Season Series with Vegas

Grand Rapids Rise middle block Ali Bastianelli goes up for a block

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Match

RISE (8-12) vs. Vegas Thrill (8-11) // Sat., April 5 // 7 p.m. // Van Andel Arena

Listen: 96.1 The Game at 6:45 p.m.

Watch: CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 1-2 Overall, 0-1 Home. Fourth of four meetings overall, second of two at Van Andel Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 4-3 Overall, 1-2 Home

Noteworthy: The Rise have played three-set (won 3-0), four-set (lost 3-1), and five-set (lost 3-2) matches against the Thrill this season. Both teams have won six sets, with the Rise outscoring Vegas by 13 points (285-272). Vegas won the season opener on Jan. 10 in a reverse sweep. A Rise win would give Grand Rapids 20 all-time sets won against the Thrill, the most the team has won against any opponent in the League.

Late Surge Required: The Rise enter Saturday's contest against the Vegas Thrill four matches back of a playoff spot, with just eight matches remaining. Although the Rise don't control their own destiny, they still have a significant influence on the playoff race, as their final seven matches will all be against teams currently in the four postseason spots: Omaha Supernovas (twice, 14-5), Atlanta Vibe (once, 14-8), Indy Ignite (twice, 12-8), and Orlando Valkyries (twice, 12-8). The Rise are a combined 2-7 against those teams this season, with a five-set win at home against Orlando (Jan. 30) and a road sweep at Atlanta (Jan. 19).

Record-Setting Night: The Rise set multiple team records on March 28 against the Columbus Fury, including the longest match in franchise history, lasting 2 hours and 54 minutes.

Rookie setter Camryn Turner made her first professional start, delivering a team-record 55 assists while also adding 20 digs. Fellow rookie Elena Oglivie contributed 28 digs, breaking the previous team record by two. As a team, the Rise finished with 86 digs, tying the franchise's all-time high.

Outside hitter Carli Snyder also topped her own team record, registering six aces in the win. In doing so, she surpassed teammate Marin Grote for the most career aces in a Rise uniform, with a total of 25. The team finished with nine aces overall, setting yet another franchise record.

Two New Faces: In the past two weeks, the Rise added two players to their roster. On March 27, they acquired rookie 6-foot-2 opposite hitter Devyn Robinson, who was waived by the San Diego Mojo. A first-round pick (5th overall) in the 2024 PVF Draft, Robinson was a three-time AVCA All-American at Wisconsin. After starting the season on injured reserve, she made her pro debut on Feb. 2.

On March 31, the Rise signed outside hitter/opposite hitter Eleanor Holthaus. A native of Richmond, Minnesota, Holthaus had a standout career at Iowa State and has played professionally in Puerto Rico and Germany - most recently with SC Potsdam. She was a four-time All-Big 12 First Team selection and finished her collegiate career with 1,516 kills, ranking fifth all-time at Iowa State.

Oglivie Eyes Rise Dig Record: Rise rookie libero Oglivie is just 25 digs shy of breaking the franchise single-season dig record set by Emiliya Dimitrova. Oglivie, with 250 digs so far this year, earned the starting libero spot four matches into the season. Dimitrova set the record with 275 digs during her final pro season with the Rise last year.

