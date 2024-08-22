Keanu Reeves Signs Standard Player Agreement with the Spitfires

August 22, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







In a moment of happenstance, the Windsor Spitfires were finally able to add former OHL goalie prospect Keanu Reeves, turned Dogstar bass player, to their roster with a one-day contract! Keanu's jersey and a copy of his contract will be auctioned with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex.

General Manager Bill Bowler was on hand to make the signing official along with team co-owner Brian Schwab. "It's a big day for our organization," said Bowler. "We are so proud to finally have Keanu on our squad. If he's half the goalie he was in Youngblood we should do well this season. We are big supporters of the CMHA and hope the auction for this extremely rare jersey will help such an important cause in our community." Team Captain Liam Greentree hopes that Reeves can share some of his moves from his leading films with the fellas. "We really could use some of those skills on the ice, and he plays in a band too? Keanu will get along great with the rest of the team for sure. Definitely a welcome addition."

Stay tuned to the Windsor Spitfires website for more information on the auction.

Thank you Keanu and Caesars Windsor.

Hockey dreams do come true.

For more information contact Spitfires Manager of Brand and Entertainment, Remo Agostino at 519.819.6433.

