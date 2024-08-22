Petes Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the schedule for their 2024 Training Camp presented by Sign-a-fied, East Side Mario's, and Hybrid Fitness, Health, Performance. Camp will begin with fitness testing at the PMC on Tuesday, August 27 with on-ice practices, scrimmages, and the annual Maroon vs White game taking place throughout the week.

All scrimmages and the Maroon vs White game will take place at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Both fans and media are invited to attend. The scrimmages and Maroon and White game will also be streamed live on the Petes Facebook Page.

The roster for training camp will be released the morning of Tuesday, August 27. All players will be assigned to one of three teams:

Team East Side Mario's (White)

Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

Team Hybrid (Maroon)

A media kit featuring full team rosters will be available on the Petes Website on Tuesday morning. Print out rosters will be available at the top of the Club Section during all on-ice scrimmages and the Maroon and White game.

The schedule for Training Camp can be found below:

Tuesday, August 27 - Tuesday - CLOSED to public

12:00 p.m. - Welcome/Registration/Opening remarks

1:15 p.m. - Fitness testing at the PMC

Wednesday, August 28 - Scrimmages - OPEN to public

8:30 a.m. - Scrimmage - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

9:20 a.m. - Scrimmage - Team Sign-A-Fied (Black) vs Team Hybrid (Maroon)

10:10 a.m. - Scrimmage - Team Hybrid (Maroon) vs Team East Side Mario's (White)

BREAK

2:00 p.m. - Scrimmage - East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

2:50 p.m. - Scrimmage - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Hybrid (Maroon)

3:40 p.m. - Scrimmage - Team Hybrid (Maroon) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

Thursday, August 29 - Scrimmages - OPEN to public

8:30 a.m. - Scrimmage - Team Sign-A-Fied (Black) vs Team Hybrid (Maroon)

9:20 a.m. - Scrimmage - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

10:10 a.m. - Scrimmage - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Maroon (Maroon)

BREAK

2:00 p.m. - Scrimmage - Team Hybrid (Maroon) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

2:50 p.m. - Scrimmage - Team Hybrid (Maroon) vs Team East Side Mario's (White)

3:40 p.m. - Scrimmage - Team Side Mario's (White) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

Friday, August 30 - Maroon and White Game - OPEN to public

4:05 p.m. - Maroon vs White Game

Stay tuned to the Petes social media channels and website next week for any updates on training camp as well as a daily recap sent out following each day.

Tickets for the Petes preseason games in Norwood, Port Hope, and Millbrook are available now. The only way to guarantee tickets to the home opener is by purchasing a season ticket package, available only while supplies last. Season tickets start at just $353 for the entire 34 game home schedule, and include thousands of dollars in benefits and incentives. Interested parties can contact Petes Coordinator of Season Ticket Sales and Service, Tyler Hall or by calling (705) 743-3681 ext. 209.

