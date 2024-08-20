St. Louis to Host Six Games in 2025

August 20, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

St. Louis Battlehawks News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - The United Football League today announced the St. Louis Battlehawks will host six regular season games in 2025, with the San Antonio Brahmas visiting The Dome at America's Center twice.

"As we planned for the 2025 season, our process from a league standpoint was to assess availabilities at our venues to create a schedule that works operationally across all eight markets," UFL CEO/President Russ Brandon said. "After reviewing venue availabilities, we decided the best option would be to add a sixth home game to St. Louis in order to best fulfill our team schedules. We are grateful for the support our partners; the City of St. Louis and the Dome have given us."

The Battlehawks are 3-1 all-time against the Brahmas, with the only loss coming last season in the 2024 XFL Conference Championship game. All four games between the two teams have been decided by 10 points or less.

More information about the game and the full UFL schedule will be released at a later date, but all St. Louis Battlehawks season ticket members who renew their seats by an extended deadline of September 6, 2024, will have the first opportunity to keep their seats and purchase their tickets at a special price for the extra home game.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 20, 2024

St. Louis to Host Six Games in 2025 - St. Louis Battlehawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.