UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 20

August 20, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced five of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. As of today, 73 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who signed:

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

BHM LB Kyahva Tezino Pittsburgh Steelers

MICH DE T.J. Carter Arizona Cardinals

MICH QB E.J. Perry Jacksonville Jaguars

SA LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Detroit Lions

STL LB Chris Garrett Arizona Cardinals

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.