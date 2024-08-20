UFL Announces NFL Signings for Aug 20
August 20, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced five of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. As of today, 73 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.
Below is a list of players who signed:
UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM
BHM LB Kyahva Tezino Pittsburgh Steelers
MICH DE T.J. Carter Arizona Cardinals
MICH QB E.J. Perry Jacksonville Jaguars
SA LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe Detroit Lions
STL LB Chris Garrett Arizona Cardinals
Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.
St. Louis to Host Six Games in 2025 - St. Louis Battlehawks
