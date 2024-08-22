Fishers Freight Announce Head Coach

August 22, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight, the Indoor Football League's newest franchise, announced on Thursday that Dixie Wooten will become the franchise's first Head Coach.

From near Houston, TX, Wooten boasts an impressive resume, both playing and coaching. As a player, Wooten was a quarterback for several indoor football teams, including two franchises in the Indoor Football League; the Centex Barracudas and River City Rage.

Wooten has several years of coaching experience at the high school and junior college levels and other professional football leagues before making his mark in the Indoor Football League.

From 2017-2019, Wooten was the Head Coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, winning back-to-back Coach of the Year Awards in 2017 and 2018. He also led the Barnstormers to a championship win in 2018, their first in league history. He developed two MVPs in Iowa, including the first rookie to win the MVP in league history, Daquan Neal.

From 2021-2022, Wooten was the Head Coach and General Manager for the Tucson Sugar Skulls, leading the team to a playoff berth in 2022. Most recently, Wooten has been the Offensive Coordinator for the Bay Area Panthers.

In 2023, Wooten transformed a team at the bottom of every offensive category in the league and led them to third in the IFL in points per game with 52.3. Wooten's excellence led to Bay Area winning the 2023 championship and him being named Assistant Coach of the Year.

As a professional football Head Coach, Wooten's record is 85-38 and he plans to keep his winning ways in Fishers.

"I'm thrilled to be the first head coach and general manager of this great, young organization," said Wooten. "Thanks to Jim Hallett, our owner, and Larry McQueary, our president and CEO, for believing in my plan to build a strong foundation for the Freight. With our front office experience and my winning background in the Indoor Football League, we'll create something special that the Fishers community will be proud of, both on and off the field. Fishers is the best place to live voted by America, why not make Fishers the best place to be when it comes to professional Indoor Football?"

"Dixie made an immediate impression on us," Larry McQueary, President of the Fishers Freight said. "He's a man of impeccable character and his coaching record speaks for itself. He'll represent the city well and we're elated to have him as our franchise's first Head Coach."

The Fishers Freight begin their first season of play in the Indoor Football League in March of 2025 at the all-new Fishers Event Center. Season tickets can be purchased at fishersfreightfootball.com for as little as a $50 deposit.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 22, 2024

Fishers Freight Announce Head Coach - Fishers Freight

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.