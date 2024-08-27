New Mexico Ice Wolves and Chevron Enter into Multi-Year Partnership to Help Grow Hockey and Ice Sports in the State

August 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







(Albuquerque, NM) - The New Mexico Ice Wolves© and Outpost Ice Arenas today announced a multi-year partnership with Chevron starting with the upcoming 2024-2025 hockey season. As part of the partnership Chevron will have an in-ice logo in the NM Ice Wolves game rink and dasher board in the south rink of Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque, NM.

"We are thrilled to partner with Chevron as they are such a leader in an industry so critical to the state of New Mexico," said Stan E. Hubbard, Owner of the New Mexico Ice Wolves and Outpost Ice Arenas. "Chevron will help us grow the game of hockey and all ice sports in the state and we look forward to working together on exciting and fun promotions for fans."

"Chevron's support for the New Mexico Ice Wolves is a perfect fit," says Chevron General Manager of Operations Bobby Hulett. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to the communities in New Mexico where we live and work and will put smiles on the faces of many of our employees who share a love for hockey."

The partnership marks the second time the NM Ice Wolves and Chevron have collaborated after last season's special event when Chevron donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin and $2,500 to the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center through the University of New Mexico Foundation in Albuquerque. The event was a friendly wager among more than 750 Chevron employees and family members from New Mexico and Texas for the winner of the NAHL game between the NM Ice Wolves and the Odessa Jackalopes. It was a fitting game for Chevron employees to attend, given the company's regional operations that span West Texas and New Mexico.

The sixth season in the South Division of the NAHL for the New Mexico Ice Wolves is underway as the team has reported for training camp this week to prepare for the 2024-2025 season. The NM Ice Wolves begin their season at home as the NM Ice Wolves host the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (US NTDP) on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 6:30pm MT and Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 6:30pm MT. The national team is comprised of some of the most elite American ice hockey players in junior hockey. The following weekend the NM Ice Wolves open their regular season kicking off the NAHL's highly competitive South Division, affectionately known as the Dirty South, against the Corpus Christi IceRays. Full season and partial season tickets for NM Ice Wolves home games are now on sale through tickets@nmicewolves.com with full season ticket holders receiving tickets for both games against US NTDP while half season ticket holders will have access to one of the US NTDP games.

Current season ticket holders are being contacted directly for renewals. After that process is complete, new season ticket packages will become available for purchase at the team's ticket website, https://tickets.nmicewolves.com/. Season ticket holders receive a guaranteed seat for all 30 NM Ice Wolves home games in the regular season, priority access to playoff tickets and priority renewal. Season tickets start at $770 for reserved stadium chair seats, and $420 for bleacher seats. With the purchase of a full season package, you'll receive an NA3HL Season Pass for best seats available on game day. Season tickets can be contracted using a payment plan that is available when finalizing. For accessible and companion seating please contact tickets@nmicewolves.com.

Partial season tickets (14 games) start at $385 for reserved stadium chair seats and $210 for bleacher seats with bonus tickets to one US NTDP game. Partial season tickets are also available in a six-game flex pack, $165 for stadium chair seats and $90 for bleacher seats. As soon as they are available, single game tickets will go on sale and will be available for purchase at the team's ticket website.

The team has two hospitality suites available on a single game basis. Suites come with light snacks and fountain drinks, and catering options are available for an additional charge. The Land of Enchantment Suite starts at $499 and seats 32, and the Sandia Suite starts at $599 and seats 42. Anyone interested in reserving a suite for a group or special event can contact tickets@nmicewolves.com for more information.

A new season also means new opportunities for local families in Albuquerque to become a unique and crucial part of the NM Ice Wolves by becoming a host family for a player. Hosting a player can be an exciting and rewarding experience that often leads to lifelong friendships between the player and his host family. To learn more about becoming a host family and frequently asked questions please visit: https://www.nmicewolves.com/you-can-make-a-difference-become-a-new-mexico-ice-wolves-host-family

All NAHL games are live on NATV through a monthly or annual subscription, there is also a pay-as-you-go option to pay per game. To learn more about the NM Ice Wolves please visit their NAHL Team Page or on social media on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and the arena at www.outposticearena.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2024

New Mexico Ice Wolves and Chevron Enter into Multi-Year Partnership to Help Grow Hockey and Ice Sports in the State - New Mexico Ice Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.