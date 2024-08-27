Training Camp Day 2: 3 Takeaways

August 27, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







Day two of training camp got underway this morning and it was filled with high energy and some great teaching moments. The day started on the ice and moved to our one-of-a-kind speed gym for an important lesson on sleep and nutrition. Here are some key takeaways from day two of camp.

Takeaway #1: Coaches learning players strengths and areas of improvement.

The first half of the day had several coaching moments which are to be expected with the large crop of new players. For the coaches they find this to be one of the more exciting portions of their job. Head Coach Kevin Hartzell had this to say, "I'm still learning several things about our players, strengths and weaknesses included and that's a great thing. They need our help each day to continue taking positive steps as they are young and eager hockey players, the key is less is more in several situations."

Takeaway #2: Players and Coaches receive one on one time.

Anytime there was a coaching opportunity the team heard the multiple voices of all coaches but would also receive individual coaching throughout the day. Assistant Coach Kyle McKinzie said, "It's only day two but there's still a lot of coaching to be done on our part which is exciting and high-level energy back-to-back days is encouraging." Assistant Coach Vinny Bohn added, "We knew day two would be a coaching day, we went over a lot of things and were able to gauge where we stand. There were several one on one coaching opportunities which will help each player individually and will culminate in improving the team."

Takeaway #3: Great knowledge learned from Gary Bowman.

Gary Bowman, the Clinical Director from our partner Athlete Oasis, led a presentation regarding sleep and nutrition after practice. Gary went into detail regarding the appropriate amount of sleep, whether that be overnight sleep or napping during the day. The conversation shifted to nutrition, specifically regarding how much to eat and how to consume it. The conversation dove into supplements, recovery, as well as substitution if certain items aren't available. Overall, the team received wonderful information that will help them throughout the season.

Stay tuned for our day three update regarding training camp, as well as our preseason games this weekend August 31 against the Brahmas and September 1 against the Warriors.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.