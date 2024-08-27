Hornets Hire D.J. Bakker as Greensboro Swarm Head Coach

August 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson announced today the organization has hired D.J. Bakker as head coach of the Greensboro Swarm. Bakker becomes the fourth head coach in franchise history. A veteran with 11 years of NBA coaching experience, Bakker most recently served as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks (2023-24).

"We are thrilled to introduce D.J. Bakker as the head coach of the Greensboro Swarm," said Peterson. "D.J. brings 11 years of professional coaching experience, has an extensive background in player development and talent evaluation, and he is a proven leader at the NBA and G League levels. His communications skills allow him to build strong relationships with his players and staff, and his emphasis on work ethic, preparation and development is in lockstep with our organizational values. We are looking forward to beginning our partnership with D.J. as we welcome him, his wife, Laura, and their family to the Carolinas."

Prior to his time in Milwaukee, Bakker spent five seasons (2018-23) with the Detroit Pistons, beginning as a player development coach before being promoted to an assistant coach. He served as the head coach of the Motor City Cruise, Detroit's NBA G League affiliate, beginning in their inaugural 2021-22 season, accumulating a 39-25 (.609) record over two years.

Bakker's NBA coaching experience includes player development roles with the Dallas Mavericks (2015-16) and Toronto Raptors (2016-18). During his time in Toronto, Bakker worked on development programs for Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Norman Powell.

"I want to thank Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee for this incredible opportunity to join the Hornets and Swarm organization," said Bakker. "In my conversations with them, it quickly became clear that we share the same core basketball values and philosophies. I fully believe in their vision of accountability, hard work and player development, and look forward to implementing these characteristics daily with the Swarm. Our fans can expect a team that competes every night, plays with passion and works at both ends of the court. I cannot wait to get started."

Bakker spent one season (2013-14) as a regional advance scout for the Orlando Magic, and he began his NBA career in 2009-10 as a video coordinator with the Chicago Bulls. In addition to his NBA experience, Bakker also worked as a player development coach for three years under renowned trainer Tim Grover at ATTACK Athletics in Chicago.

A native of Highland, Ind., Bakker played basketball at Trinity Christian College, where he earned a degree in business administration. He and his wife, Laura, have three children - Chasity, Kinsley and Benson.

