Sergi Oliva Named Head Coach of Rip City Remix
August 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, have announced Sergi Oliva (Ser-GEE Oh-LEE-vah) as the team's next head coach.
Oliva brings a depth of coaching experience to the Remix bench as he has served as an assistant coach for two seasons with the Utah Jazz from 2020-22. Prior to Utah, he was first hired as a basketball operations analyst in 2014 by the Philadelphia 76ers and then held a dual role of front office strategy and coaching with coach Brett Brown from 2017-2020.
Currently, Oliva serves as the assistant general manager for the Portland Trail Blazers and will reassume the role once the G League season has concluded.
A native of Gelida, Catalonia, Oliva spent 12 years as a head coach at the youth and senior amateur levels in Catalonia. Oliva holds multiple degrees from Polytechnic University of Catalonia, including a PhD in Computational Complexity and Master's and Bachelor's degrees in Computer Science.
