Mavericks Sign Kessler Edwards to Two-Way Contract

August 27, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks announced today that they have signed forward Kessler Edwards to a Two-Way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, Dallas has requested waivers on Two-Way forward Alex Fudge.

Edwards (6-7, 203) holds career averages of 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 11.9 minutes in 138 career games, 27 of which were starts, with the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings. Appearing in 54 games for Sacramento last season, Edwards averaged 1.7 points and 5.1 minutes per game. Having appeared in four games, two of which were starts, during his 2023-24 tenure with the G League's Stockton Kings, Edwards averaged 20.3 points (.459 FG%, 1.000 FT%), 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.1 minutes per game.

Originally drafted 44th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets, Edwards started in 23 of his 48 games appearances during his rookie season for the Nets, averaging 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. Before being traded to Sacramento in 2022-23, Edwards appeared in 14 games for the Nets averaging 3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists throughout 22 games, three of which he started.

Edwards played three seasons at Pepperdine University, earning First-Team All-West Coast Conference (2021), Second-Team All-WCC (2020) and WCC All-Freshman Team honors (2019).

Edwards will wear No. 20 for the Mavericks.

Fudge (6-8, 200) appeared in two games for the Mavericks, one of which he recorded a season-high 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3FG) and three steals.

