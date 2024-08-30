NOLA GOLD Welcomes Danny Lee as New Head Coach

August 30, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA GOLD Rugby is thrilled to announce the appointment of Danny Lee as the new Head Coach, bringing his wealth of international experience and deep rugby expertise to New Orleans. With a remarkable background both on the field and on the sidelines, Danny is set to lead NOLA GOLD into an exciting new era.

Coach Lee is a highly esteemed and experienced rugby coach with a distinguished career both on and off the field. As a former professional player, Lee built a reputation as a tenacious scrum-half, earning caps with the All Blacks and making his mark in Super Rugby with standout performances for the Otago Highlanders and Waikato Chiefs.

Transitioning seamlessly into coaching, Lee quickly made an impact as an assistant coach with Hawke's Bay in the NPC, where he played a pivotal role in guiding the team through some of its most successful seasons. His success with Hawke's Bay did not go unnoticed, leading to his appointment as head coach for Japan's Honda Heat. In his very first year, Lee's leadership elevated the team from the second division to the first, solidifying his reputation as a transformative coach.

Following his accomplishments in Japan, Lee brought his talents to the USA, where he took the helm of the San Diego Legion. Under his guidance, the Legion made the playoffs in each of his three seasons as head coach, including a trip to the MLR Championship and securing the Western Conference Championship in 2023.

With a profound understanding of Major League Rugby's landscape, Danny Lee now takes on a new challenge in the Eastern Conference with NOLA Gold. His mission remains clear: to foster continued success and build a strong foundation for player development and team excellence, ensuring that NOLA Gold builds on the historic 2024 season, to bring great success in the future.

Danny shared his enthusiasm for joining NOLA GOLD, saying:

"New Orleans, I felt the energy of this city from afar. The passion, the pride, the resilience. It's in the air and I can't wait to be a part of it. This past season, you made history. You filled the stands. You cheered until the final whistle. And you showed the city of New Orleans what NOLA GOLD Rugby is all about. Now I'm on my way to join you, to lead this team, to embrace the spirit of the city, and to build something even greater. I know what this team means to you, to New Orleans, and to the rugby community. Together we'll push for new heights. So get ready, New Orleans. The future of NOLA GOLD Rugby starts now. I'm Danny Lee, your new head coach. Let's make history."

Join us in welcoming Danny Lee to the NOLA GOLD family! We're excited to see the impact he will have on our team and the community as we strive for excellence both on and off the field.

